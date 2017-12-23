Healthy Recipe: Baked Avocado Fries

Avocados are all the craze right now. You’ve had them in dips and on all your favorite sandwiches, but have you ever tried them in fry form? If not, treat yourself to this mouthwatering recipe from Independence LIVE’s Healthy Cooking Class. Crunchy on the outside and creamy on the inside, avocado fries are simple to make and sure to please even the most discerning palates. Even better, they’re good for you! Avocados are loaded with protein and have more potassium than bananas!

Baked Avocado Fries – 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 avocados, peeled and sliced

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 teaspoon chili powder

Dash of salt

1 cup Panko/breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons flour (garbanzo bean, all-purpose, etc.)

Liquid dip options: 1/2 cup almond milk + 1 tablespoon oil OR 1/4 cup water + 2 tablespoons lime juice + 1.5 tablespoons ground flax seed

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Grease a large baking sheet or line with parchment paper.

Mix together flour, spices, salt, and pepper in a shallow bowl.

Mix together desired liquid mixture in another shallow bowl.

Place bread crumbs in final shallow bowl.

Dip avocado slices in flour, liquid mixture, and breadcrumbs.

Place on baking tray and bake for 15-20 minutes.



Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 215; Fat: 17g; Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g; Monounsaturated Fat: 11g; Sodium: 50 mg; Carbs: 15g; Fiber: 6.5g; Protein: 3g

Want to learn how to make more recipes like this one? Attend a healthy cooking class every Wednesday in Center City