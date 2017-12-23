Healthy Recipe: Baked Avocado Fries

December 23, 2017
Avocados are all the craze right now. You’ve had them in dips and on all your favorite sandwiches, but have you ever tried them in fry form? If not, treat yourself to this mouthwatering recipe from Independence LIVE’s Healthy Cooking Class. Crunchy on the outside and creamy on the inside, avocado fries are simple to make and sure to please even the most discerning palates. Even better, they’re good for you! Avocados are loaded with protein and have more potassium than bananas!
2 avocados, peeled and sliced
1/2 teaspoon paprika
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
Dash of salt
1 cup Panko/breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons flour (garbanzo bean, all-purpose, etc.)
Liquid dip options: 1/2 cup almond milk + 1 tablespoon oil OR 1/4 cup water + 2 tablespoons lime juice + 1.5 tablespoons ground flax seed
Nutrition Information (amount per serving) Calories: 215; Fat: 17g; Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g; Monounsaturated Fat: 11g; Sodium: 50 mg; Carbs: 15g; Fiber: 6.5g; Protein: 3g