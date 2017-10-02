Philly police already warning of traffic detours with 8 big festivals this week

With eight big festivals and parades on tap this week in the city, Philadelphia police have started to issue related traffic detours.

Night Market at Italian Market kicks off the festivities on Thursday night.

Other major happenings are the Armory Oktoberfest at 23rd Street Armory (Friday through Sunday), ongoing DesignPhiladelphia events, the Midtown Village Fall Festival and Dragon Boat Festival, both Saturday, plus Outfest and Old City Fest on Sunday.

DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL

Kelly Drive will be closed from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday – from Strawberry Mansion Bridge to Fountain Green Drive – for the annual event on the Schuylkill River.

Southbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up the Strawberry Mansion ramp to Fountain Green Drive, via Reservoir Drive.

Northbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up Fountain Green Drive, along the same route.

Sufficient detour signs will be posted along the detour routes, and delays are expected to be minimal.

ASIAN AMERICANS UNITED MID AUTUMN FESTIVAL/PARADE

Southbound 10th Street will be closed at Race Street from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

At 6 p.m. the parade is scheduled to begin at 10th and Arch streets in Chinatown, and proceed west on Arch to 11th, north on 11th to Race, east on Race to 9th, north on 9th to Winter, west on Winter to 10th and south on 10th to Cherry Street.

Police officers will be assigned to the area, but motorists should expect delays.