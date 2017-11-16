Pick up Thanksgiving dinner or dine out for the holiday

November 16, 2017
This Thanksgiving, no need to stress over stuffing or feel tense about turkey. Leave the cooking to the professionals.
Opt to dine out and enjoy a prix-fixe menu or a buffet. Many restaurants are also offering pick-up for the occasion.
Get your turkey, stuffing, sides and pies from the restaurants in our roundup below.
EAT Café, Philadelphia's first pay-what-you-can restaurant, is taking orders for Thanksgiving side dishes and desserts, as part of a fundraiser.
All orders need to be placed by Sunday, Nov. 19. Everything will be ready for pick-up at the Café on Tuesday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 22.
Sides include:
•Mashed potatoes
•Stuffing
•Green beans
•Roasted brussel sprouts with bacon
•(Vegan) sautéed greens
•Mac & cheese
•Candied yams
Each dish is available in two different order sizes. The small is available for $15 and the large can be ordered for $40.
Dessert options include pecan pie for $35, sweet potato pie for $25 and an apple crisp for $25 or $55 (depending on size).
3820 Lancaster Ave.
1208 Frankford Ave.
(215) 391-4888
The newly opened Founding Farmers in King of Prussia will be open on Thanksgiving Day. The restaurant will be offering a fixed "Turkey Day" menu.
Main course options include roasted turkey, maple-apricot-glazed ham, southern fried chicken, pork tenderloin, almond-mushroom-crusted white fish and vegetable mushroom loaf.
Dinner is $39 per adult and $20 per child, age 12 or younger.
Thursday, Nov. 23
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. | $20 per child, $39 per adult
255 Main St., King of Prussia, PA
(484) 808-4008
The restaurant is accepting holiday pre-orders for its beloved breads, plus seasonal baked goods. Pick-up will be available on Wednesday, Nov. 22, beginning at 2 p.m. Selections include:
•Anadama ($10)
•Ancient grains ($7)
•Apple & oats ($7)
•Genzano ($6)
•Keystone ground ($10)
•New World rye ($8)
•Roasted potato ($8)
•Sweet potato dinner rolls (5 for $8)
•Spiced squash challa ($10)
•Maple pumpkin pie ($25)
•Apple streusel pie ($25)
•Molasses-ginger cookies ($10 per dozen)
308 Market St.
(215) 625-0988
Jones will offer Thanksgiving take-out. A dinner for six package is $110. There's also a build-your-own option.
Dishes available include turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, butternut squash, mac & cheese, apple pie, pumpkin pie and pecan pie.
Orders will be accepted until end of day on Monday, Nov. 20. Pick-up will be on Thursday, Nov. 23, until 4 p.m.
700 Chestnut St.
(215) 223-5663
Order a pie from Lil' Pie Shop for Thanksgiving. There's a pumpkin pie with toasted marshmallows, a spicy chocolate pudding pie, an apple crumble pie with salted caramel and more options.
Pies are $30 each. Place your order by Sunday, Nov. 19.
229 S. 20th St.
or
265 S. 44th St.
(215) 222-5829
Dishes will include:
•Butternut and acorn squash soup
•Roasted turkey and apple cider-glazed ham
•Cornbread sausage stuffing
•Green bean casserole
•Sweet potato casserole topped with streusel
•Mac & cheese
•Cranberry sauce
•Pumpkin-ricotta pie
Thursday, Nov. 23
2-7 p.m. | $45 per person
2301 Fairmount Ave.
(215) 978-4545
Both Misconduct Tavern locations are offering a Thanksgiving dinner platter for $15.
It includes turkey, stuffing, house-made cranberry sauce, green beans, glazed carrots and mashed potatoes. There will also be specials like the turkey burger with stuffing and cranberry relish.
Thursday, Nov. 23
All day | $15 per person
1511 Locust St.
or
1801 John F. Kennedy Blvd.
The Twisted Tail offers a family-style Thanksgiving dinner each year. It will be available from noon to 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.
Guests choose a meat option – roasted Lancaster turkey, herb-crusted prime rib, pineapple-glazed ham or honey-BBQ-glazed salmon – and share sides. For dessert, there will be mini pumpkin, apple and pecan pies.
Dinner is $49 per person. Children younger than 10 can dine for $25. Those under 3 dine for free.
Thursday, Nov. 23
Noon to 10 p.m. | $25 per child and $49 per adult
509 S. Second St.
Sofitel Philadelphia's Chez Colette will offer a Thanksgiving buffet from noon to 4 p.m.
Enjoy turkey with all the trimmings, along with non-traditional fare like French cheese and charcutiere, oysters on the half shell and salmon with butternut squash risotto.
The buffet is $65 per person.
Thursday, Nov. 23
Noon to 4 p.m. | $65 per person
120 S. 17th St.
(215) 564-7831
Enjoy a three-course meal for $68 per person on Thanksgiving.
To start, guests will have a choice of soup, salad or small plate. The main dish will be turkey with cranberry sauce and a choice of sides. At the end of the meal, everyone will get a slice of pie.
Thursday, Nov. 23
Noon to 8 p.m. | $68 per person
2929 Walnut St.
(215) 867-8067