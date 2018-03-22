The Bourse Marketplace makeover includes 27 new eateries, some with bars

Soon, you'll be able to grab lunch at The Bourse Marketplace in Old City, which is expected to open sometime mid-summer.

As that opening date inches closer, more tenants are being announced. When complete, the 24,000-sq.-ft. food court will resemble New York City’s Chelsea Market or D.C.’s Union Market.

There will be a total of 27 diverse vendors offering food, drink and artisan goods.



The newly announced tenants are listed below.

• Abunai Poke – Enjoy a taste of Hawaii with the selection of poke from this quick-service eatery.

• Rebel Taco – This taco spot uses fresh ingredients and spices to create authentic Mexican fare.

• Menagerie Coffee – The speciality coffee shop will serve artisanal coffee and a variety of small bites seven days a week.

• Pure Blend Tea – Hailing from West Chester, each unique tea blend is carefully hand-blended with organic and fair trade ingredients. Look for a wide variety of loose tea blends, as well as superior grade matcha.

As for the other eateries that we know will be at The Bourse, we've included a list of those, as well. They were announced in October and November last year.

• Mighty Melt – A collaboration between Mighty Bread Company’s Chris DiPiazza and Stargazy’s Sam Jacobson, Mighty Melt will offer inventive grilled cheese sandwiches crafted from fresh artisan breads with creative flavor pairings.

• Scoop DeVille – A Philadelphia institution since 1989, Scoop DeVille lets guests makes custom ice cream combinations.

• Mi & Yu Noodle Bar – This fast-casual concept will offer artisanal ramen, udon and pho.

• Snapdragon Flowers – Philadelphia’s premier alternative flower shop known for creating both small and large-scale florals.

• Baby Buns – Sylva Senat, who was on Bravo's "Top Chef," created this eatery's concept, which "brings unique international flavors that redefine an American classic – the hamburger."

• Olive with a Twist – Find fine cheeses, charcuterie and other gourmet products that can create gorgeous cheese plates or picnic spreads.

• Bluebird Distilling – There will be a full craft cocktail bar and retail store. The distillery is located in Phoenixville, Penn. Recently, Bluebird Distilling also opened a tasting room in Center City.

• Chaat and Chai – If you're craving Indian street food, go here. The restaurant closed its South Philly storefront to prepare for the move.

• Chocodiem – The store will sell hand-crafted artisanal chocolates based on classic Belgian recipes. The flagship location is in Easton, Penn.

• Grubhouse – This eatery will serve breakfast seven days a week.

• Ka’moon – Find fast-casual halal-prepared Egyptian cuisine here.

• Pinch Dumplings – The authentic hand-pinched Chinese dumplings will be made in-house daily.

• Prescription Chicken – All the chicken-based soups you need.

• Vera Pasta Co. – It will serve made-to-order pasta meals, alongside Italian wines and freshly packaged pasta to-go.

• 3rd and Ferry - Easton, Penn.'s acclaimed fish market’s new concept will boast an expansive raw bar with oysters, crab cakes, chowder, lobster rolls and other New England-style food There will also be a full-service bar.

