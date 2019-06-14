More Sports:

June 14, 2019

2020 NBA Finals Odds: Sixers considered third-best bet in Eastern Conference

The defending champion Raptors don't even have the best odds in their own conference

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Joel Embiid Kawhi Leonard Dan Hamilton/USA Today

Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard, right, is embraced by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid at the end of Game 7 of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.

The Raptors, the team which barely squeaked out a second-round win over the Sixers, beat the Warriors on Thursday for the franchise's first-ever NBA Finals title.

Instead of giving the Raptors and their stupid quadruple-bounce championship some room to breathe and enjoy what they've accomplished, let's fast-forward to next spring: what are the odds the Sixers could be celebrating on Broad Street this time next year?

MORE: Lessons the Sixers (and the entire NBA) can take from 2019 NBA Finals

The too-early odds for the 2020 NBA Finals champions started trickling in on Friday morning. 

Here's what we've seen so far:

Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook: Philadelphia 76ers, 12/1 (T-3rd East, T-6th overall)

Here's the full list from Westgate, in case you're interested:

I'll say it: being tied with the Celtics feels too low. 

The Sixers, though they struggled head-to-head with Boston during the season, were clearly the better overall team during the regular season and the postseason. It doesn't seem like Kyrie Irving will be back wearing green and white next season, and Anthony Davis has made it clear he isn't interested in being a Celtic.

Otherwise, while I think the Sixers can beat the Bucks in a seven-game series, their falling behind the Bucks and the Raptors in the East is currently unavoidable. Putting the Rockets ahead of the Sixers also seems at least a little dubious, based on Houston's persistent playoff struggles.

BetOnline.ag: Philadelphia 76ers, 14/1 (3rd East, 7th overall)

You can peruse BetOnline's full list here.

If we already accept that the Rockets are probably a push, these odds also feel fair, even if a lot of the positioning for teams ahead of the Sixers is based on projection instead of reality.

BetOnline's brand manager Dave Mason explained the ordering in a statement:

“The NBA is always tricky since a big free agency signing can massively impact a team’s odd to win next season. And now that Durant and Thompson are injured, handicapping the NBA Futures became even more difficult. We have the Bucks as the favorite, but we still have to leave Toronto in the mix depending on if Kawhi leaves or not and also the Warriors are still up there with the possibility of Durant and Klay staying in Golden State and being ready for the Playoffs. However, they could drift off in price too.”

For what it's worth, ESPN's way-too-early Power Rankings for next season put the Sixers at No. 3 in the league -- behind, you guessed it, the Bucks and the Raptors. The East is now the beast.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Playoffs Sports Betting Odds

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 53-man roster projection after spring practices
Carroll - Eagles Stock

Wildlife

Jersey Shore concert series canceled to protect endangered piping plover birds
Piping plover bird

Sixers

Lessons the Sixers (and the entire NBA) can take from 2019 NBA Finals
Kawhi-Leonard_061419_usat

Television

'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' trailer highlights Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's blowout wedding
MTV Jersey Shore season 3 the situation wedding

Mental Health

Drexel grad just launched a low-cost online therapy tool
rethink online therapy

Crime

South Philly man allegedly slashes 19 vehicles' tires on South Street
South Philly man tire slashing south street 2019 june

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved