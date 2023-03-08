Home to Business and Everything in Between, Here's What You Need in 2023

PRESENTED BY T1



With 2022 in the rearview, you now have 10 full months to get closer to your goals. Maybe you want to dial in your health and fitness, or bring your personal brand to new heights with a business plan that reflects your highest values.

In the age of the internet, you can do it all, but you need the right tools for the job. Here’s our list of hand-picked products, services, and goodies that will help you realize your potential in 2023 and make it a year to remember.

Find Your Financial Launchpad

Every business needs a boost in the early days to get a headstart and outpace the competition. You may have a powerhouse brand in mind, but that extra startup funding is still the missing link you need to execute.

Look no further, because content systems like StackCommerce help utilize loans for startup business plans in 2023. Use the full range of digital resources to your advantage and grow your brand while making the most of your capital. The time is now to go all-in on your dream!

Reset Your System for a Fresh Start

The start of a new year is the perfect window to do that cleanse you’ve been putting off for months. But instead of freestyling your detox method and risking your health, we recommend you take the doctor’s orders and do things the right way.

Dr. Kellyann helps clients perform a simple 5 day cleanse and reset with all the right tools and none of the hassle. Check out her resources and hit the reset button on your health to start 2023 with a clean slate.

Rebuild Health Along With Wealth

Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels.com



With your mind on the money, it’s easy to let health and wellness fall onto the back burner. That’s why the top entrepreneurs streamline their health systems with personal trainers, nutritionists, and other professional inputs that help them stay on track in all aspects of life.



Part of that process is supplementation, which means knowing the difference between omega 3 vs. omega 6 fats and using Fatty15 to take care of it all. This way, you can meet your daily essential fatty acid needs and perform your best each day.

Accessorize for a Good Cause

Need a style reboot but not sure where to start? A few tasteful accessories can do the trick without breaking the bank. Plus, you can support a good cause and honor those who matter most by sporting a custom Navy hat from USAMM.

They’re known as the armed forces super store for a reason! Check them out and customize a hat that shows your support for active military and veterans everywhere.

Set up Your Home Office for Success

Everyone needs a comfy yet professional home office environment to get things done in style. If your setup is looking a bit drab, it may be time for a mini makeover and a dash of inspiration.

Luckily, Pepper Home is your go-to online store for chic blue curtains, rugs, pillows, linens, and so much more. If you’re going to grind away the hours at your desk, you might as well make it an elegant experience!

Give Your Pets the Very Best

Your dog is your biggest fan, so it’s time to show some love to your furry friend in the new year. Daily exercise and proper nutrition are the basics, but why not level up with dog CBD products from Ellevet to provide extra comfort and relief?

No matter your dog’s age or condition, specially formulated CBD chews and oil will help them thrive as they should, year-round.

Go All-in With Product Development

Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels.com



That product you’ve been working on isn’t complete without sleek, modern packaging to bring it all together. Whether it’s cannabis edibles, specialty confectionaries, or organic cosmetics, the right package will ensure its success in the competitive online market.

Certain products need child-resistant packaging to meet regulations, and Dymapak is there to cover your bases from a legal standpoint while making your product look like a winner.

Treat Yourself to a Bold New Look

As the saying goes, you need to look the part to achieve the success you want. Sometimes, that means rocking a bold look that makes you stand out from the crowd, whether on social media or in person.

Lashify is the leader in high-quality DIY lash extensions that will give you the flair and confidence you need to exceed all expectations in 2023, no matter what your goal may be.

Master the Art of Outreach

These days, customers are constantly bombarded with distractions from every angle, making it harder for your brand to stand out with a meaningful message.

The good news is that a mass texting service from TextSanity can streamline your outreach by tapping into the power of SMS marketing. This might just be the solution you’ve been waiting for to put your brand over the top in 2023.

Learn the Lingo of the Next Generation

Marketing only works if you know the vocabulary of your target audience. Reaching the younger generation in 2023 means knowing the lingo and using it correctly!

That’s why you should check out Rock The Bells to learn the latest slang, including the GOAT meaning, among many other key terms, to connect with audiences the right way.

Leave Your Old Phone Plan Behind

Soulful Pizza/Pexels.com



Saving money is a grind, but an affordable phone service from Red Pocket takes all the pressure off when minimizing your cellular bill. They offer a smarter way to use the best wireless networks in the country, and pass all the savings along to the customer.

With less money spent on your phone service, you can allocate cash to where it matters most and reduce financial stress during your journey.

Level up Your Knowledge and Wisdom

Didn’t get around to reading in 2022? This year, you can finally commit to this beneficial habit by using the simple all-in-one subscription model at Scribd.

They offer eBooks, audiobooks, magazines, and way more, all for a monthly price that can’t be beat. The most prolific readers choose Scribd for a reason, so don’t miss out.

Step Into 2023 With a Game Plan

2023 can be your best year yet, but only if you follow through on your plan. Use our list to streamline your life and get moving in the right direction from the start.

This content was published as part of a marketing partnership between PhillyVoice Media and T1. PhillyVoice.com’s newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.