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July 24, 2026

2nd Street Festival returns to Northern Liberties with 250-plus vendors, live music and food trucks

The free festival on Sunday, Aug. 2, features more than 250 vendors, beer gardens, live music and family activities as part of Philadelphia's 250th anniversary celebration.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Food & Drink
Crowds gather during the 2nd Street Festival in Northern Liberties Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

The 2nd Street Festival returns to Northern Liberties on Sunday, Aug. 2, with more than 250 vendors, food trucks, live music, beer gardens and family-friendly activities.

One of Philadelphia's largest neighborhood festivals returns to Northern Liberties on Sunday, Aug. 2, when the 2nd Street Festival brings food, live music, shopping and family activities to nearly three-quarters of a mile along North 2nd Street.

The free festival runs from noon to 10 p.m. along North 2nd Street and nearby side streets between Spring Garden and Girard avenues. This year's event also includes special programming celebrating Philadelphia's 250th anniversary.

More than 250 vendors will take part, including more than 50 restaurants, bars, breweries and food trucks, more than 150 artists and makers, local retailers and community organizations. Attendees also can visit 10 beer and cocktail gardens throughout the festival.

Two stages will feature 10 hours of live music from 18 acts throughout the day. Families also can enjoy face painting, a splash zone, circus performers, drumline performances and other activities. Special attractions celebrating America's 250th anniversary also are planned. Dogs on leashes are welcome.

Admission is free, with food and drinks available for purchase throughout the festival. More information is available on the 2nd Street Festival website.

2026 2nd Street Festival

Sunday, Aug. 2 | Noon - 10 p.m.
Along North 2nd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19123
Free to attend
Pay-as-you-go

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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