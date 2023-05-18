Hot dog martinis, anyone? Art in the Age to raise money for Morris Animal Refuge with peculiar drink

Move over, espresso martinis. This summer, Art in the Age will serve a hot dog–inspired martini as part of an effort to raise money for the Morris Animal Refuge in South Philadelphia.



The Old City bar supply shop and tasting room will host its Dog Days of Summer series across five May–September weekends. Beginning on Memorial Day weekend, imbibers who purchase the savory cocktail will see a portion of the proceeds directly donated to the organization that provides preventative, protective and adoptive services for abused, neglected and abandoned animals throughout the region.

MORE: Celebrate Juneteenth at Cherry Street Pier with the Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival

Martinis have seen a major resurgence in popularity since the onset of the pandemic, with the aforementioned espresso martini becoming one of the top-selling cocktails in the country last year. Art in the Age serves a handful of specialty martinis like the Vespa, made with limoncello and olive oil, and the Martini Spritz, made with absinthe.

Its new hot dog–inspired option, named the Weenie Martini, mimics the summer cookout staple with potato vodka, tomato-infused dry vermouth, pickle brine, celery bitters and sesame oil. The seasonal cocktail is then topped with a skewered sliced tomato, tiny gherkin and a hot dog wheel. The drink costs $17, with $5 from each purchase benefitting Morris Animal Refuge.

"We're already prepared for the Dog Days of Summer, and what better way to celebrate than with a Weenie Martini in hand? It's delicious, I swear," said Craig Richie, general manager at Art in the Age. "At the core of our series will be our charitable alignment with Morris Animal Refuge, but we'll also host a variety of pup-related pop-ups."

Those looking to try the savory cocktail and support furry friends in need can visit Art in the Age Friday–Sunday May 26–28, June 30–July 2, July 28–July 30, Aug. 25–Aug. 27 and Sept. 22–Sept. 24.

Those interested should look out for other dog-related pop-ups and special events happening at Art in the Age this summer. On Saturday, June 17, Chef Kiki Aranita of Poi Dog Sauces will serve hot dogs topped with her company's Huli Huli sauce, a pineapple-based marinade and dipping sauce made with miso and Chinese five-spice.

Gourmet hot dogs with a variety of special toppings will also be available for purchase at the tasting room each weekend in July and August.

Representatives from Morris Animal Refuge — as well as dogs ready to be adopted — will be on-site May 26, July 28 and Sept. 22 from 4–6 p.m.

Guests can visit Art in the Age noon–7 p.m. each Tuesday–Thursday, noon–8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon–6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information about the tasting room's summer programming, look for updates on its Instagram account.

May 26–28, June 30–July 2, July 28–30, Aug. 25–27 and Sept. 22–24

All day | $17 martinis

Art in the Age

116 N. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106