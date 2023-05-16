More Events:

Celebrate Juneteenth at Cherry Street Pier with the Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival

Philadelphia will observe the June 17 national holiday with samples from Black-owned wineries, art exhibits, live music and shopping from Black-owned businesses

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

A first-of-its-kind Juneteenth celebration is heading to Cherry Street Pier next month. Wine tastings, art exhibitions, live performances and celebrations of Black culture will coalesce at the Delaware River waterfront on Saturday, June 17 for the Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival.

Hosted by the Women's Coalition for Empowerment, in partnership with the Delaware River Waterfront Corporation, the festival will be provide a family-friendly Juneteenth celebration and feature Black-owned wineries and other Black-owned businesses. Resident artists from Cherry Street Pier will sell art while DJs spin records in between live performances from local musicians. Hours are from 1–6 p.m.

The festival is free to attend and open to the public, though sign-ups are recommended for updates on event programming, weather and safety precautions. Those who want to participate in wine tastings can purchase a $15 ticket online or at the festival.

Black-owned wineries account for just 1% of all wineries in the United States, according to Shekhinah B., executive director of the Women's Coalition for Empowerment. Part of the organization's mission is to highlight Black and brown creatives who are not as visible in the region's arts and culture sectors.

Among the participating wineries is Cyrenity Sips, the region's first winery helmed by a Black woman. The Hatboro-based small batch winery is owned by Shakia Williams and offers red, white and flavored dessert wines in a variety of flavors like cotton candy, white chocolate, raspberry and cranberry. Other participating wineries include Mark & Val Wines, a York-based winery with fermented beverages in customized bottles, and Ebony Wine and Spirits, which has traditional varietals sourced from Napa Valley. 

The featured performer is Lady Alma, a Philly-based songstress and house musician who is known for her "Gimme That Music" virtual residency at World Cafe Live. Another performer slated to appear is Ashley Scott, a musician and entrepreneur who founded Philash Entertainment Group in 2000. More performers, artists, wineries and food vendors will be announced in the weeks leading up to the festival.  


Juneteenth FlyerProvided Image/Shekhinah B.

Lady Alma, a Philly-based house music artist, is a featured performer at the Juneteenth Wine and Arts Festival at Cherry Street Pier on June 17.


Philadelphia Juneteenth Wine & Arts Festival

Saturday, June 17, 2023
1 to 6 p.m. | Free to the public, $15 for wine tastings
Cherry Street Pier
121 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106

