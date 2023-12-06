Asad’s to bring its TikTok-famous hot chicken to West Philly

One of the most buzzworthy new Philly eateries of the last year is expanding to University City.

Asad’s Hot Chicken, whose Nashville-style hot chicken has become a bit of a sensation on social media, soon will open a new location at 16 S. 40th St., its owners confirmed on Instagram.

Since opening in a small orange building next to a Northeast Philadelphia gas station last year, Asad’s has caused quite a stir on TikTok. One post extolling the tastiness of Asad’s food has garnered over 2 million views, and another has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

The social media buzz appears to be paying off. The original Asad’s on Roosevelt Boulevard regularly has lines of people stretching around the block, and the business has quickly added locations on Cottman Avenue, in Bensalem, Bucks County and in Burlington, New Jersey.

In addition to its ultra-spicy halal chicken sandwiches, Asad’s also serves chicken tenders, sliders, cole slaw, smoothies, milkshakes and loaded fries, which the menu says customers should “order to find out what’s inside because it’s loaded.”

Asad's owners did not immediately respond to inquiries about the University City location's official opening date.