March 01, 2019

Atlantic City AFL team is holding open tryouts in South Jersey this month

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
If you’re reading this, you’ve probably watched the extremely good 2006 Mark Wahlberg film “Invincible." Do you think you have what it takes to be the next Vince Papale? Here’s your shot.

Atlantic City’s new Arena Football League team — which will announce its official mascot on March 7! — is holding open tryouts at the end of March. They're sure to be nuts, and former Eagles quarterback (and current AFL Executive Committee Chair) Ron Jaworski wants you to join in.

“We know that there is outstanding talent in the South Jersey market, and we encourage those who want to continue their dream of playing professional football to come and tryout for our new franchise in Atlantic City,” Jaworski said in a release.

For the tryout players will need to bring their own gear, including cleats. (The fee includes a T-shirt, which is fun.) There is a registration fee of $65 for those who signup in advance. If you decide to chase your sports dreams day-of, the fee gets bumped up to $80.

These barriers are probably to avoid an all-out embarrassment of an event, like when Dennis and Mac tried to make the Eagles and met Donovan McNabb:

We can’t say we blame them.

According to the team, during the tryouts themselves players will:

• Run a 40-yard dash
Complete the short-shuttle
Participate in position-specific drills
Go one-on-one with other tryout participants

The 40-yard dash (which is literally just running on a straight line) shouldn't be very hard for most participants. The short-shuttle, which involves agility and precise movements, might be better in terms of comedy. Here's what a short-shuttle drill looks like:

The one-on-one drills should be on another level entirely.

Team trainers will be on hand, but only for emergencies and “not for player taping”, according to the team, so don’t get any ideas.

The tryouts are scheduled for March 30 at the Virtua Total Turf Experience in Pitman, New Jersey. Registration begins at 8:00 a.m.

The yet-to-be-named team begins its inaugural season on April 27, down at the Wells Fargo Center, against the Philadelphia Soul. Maybe, just maybe, someone reading this article will be on the roster.

