Beach Haven: What you need to know about the beaches and things to do this summer

This year marks Beach Haven's 150th anniversary, and a community group hosted a Heritage Day earlier in May.

As part of the celebration put on by the Friends of Beach Haven, there were open house tours of six historic homes: Louella Cottage, 125 Second St., built circa 1874; Twinsister Cottage, 121 Second St., built circa 1874; SaltAire Cottage, 113 Third St., circa 1880; Fairwinds, 114 Second St., circa 1911; Portia Cottage, 123 Coral St., circa 1882; and Williams Cottage, 506 South Atlantic, circa 1888.

While the event for the Long Beach Island town is over, you can still appreciate the history of the area and take in the Victorian-style, century-old homes on a stroll through the 1-square-mile shore town.

If you plan to visit Beach Haven this summer, here's a guide of what to know and where to go:

What are some events in Beach Haven this summer?

When you're looking for something to do in Beach Haven this summer, visit the borough's website for a calendar of events. Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of the summer at the shore, and those headed to Long Beach Island can check out the Beach Haven Artisan Market on Saturday, May 25, and then the Craft Market on Sunday, May 26. Both events will happen at Veterans Park on Engleside Avenue.

Here are some more highlights taking place during the summer of 2024:

The Beach Bums Corvette Club, June 1: The annual event in the parking lot at 402 Taylor Ave. has been going since the 1990s. Anyone with a Corvette can join the club and participate in the judged car show that features more than 100 Corvettes.

Hopsauce Festival, June 15: Back for a ninth year, the craft beer and hot sauce festival features five hours of live music, with New Jersey's own punk band Crazy and the Brains headlining the event. Tickets range from $20 to $120 for VIP, and children 12 and under are able to attend for free.

LBI Pickleball at the Beach Tournament, Aug. 9-11: The three-day, USA Pickleball sanctioned event at Nelson Ave Park has open registration until July 18 and a $70 entry fee. Women's doubles will play Friday, mixed doubles Saturday and men's doubles Sunday.

What are some attractions in Beach Haven?

Fantasy Island Amusement Park: The Long Beach Island family staple is celebrating its 40th anniversary this summer. It features 18 amusement rides, over a dozen boardwalk games, an arcade and a classic carousel. Tokens must be purchased on cards, and rides range from $4 to $8. Active or retired military personnel ride free and can purchase up to four unlimited ride passes for $20 each.

Thundering Surf Waterpark: The family-owned water park at 300 Taylor Ave. opened in 1977 with four slides. Now it has dozens of slides and a mini golf course. Ticket prices vary, with everything from two- and three-hour admissions to season passes available.

New Jersey Maritime Museum: The museum, which operates entirely on donations and is staffed by a small group of volunteers, features everything from antique diving gear to shipwreck artifacts. It's open daily from 10 a.m.-4 p.m during the summer.

Do you need a beach tag in Beach Haven?

Beach badges are required starting in mid-June for people above the age of 12. Preseason pricing is available through May 31. Starting June 1, badges will be available at the Centre Street Beach Badge office for $10 for a day, $20 for a week and $40 for the season, with veteran and senior discounts available.

When are Beach Haven's lifeguards on duty?

The Beach Haven Beach Patrol consists of 50 lifeguards. There will be skeletal coverage until June 22, when full coverage starts with lifeguards on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All the beaches with coverage are listed on the beach patrol's website.

What are the rules on Beach Haven's beaches?

Smoking, alcohol and dogs aren't allowed on the beach, and tents are not permitted — although you can bring 4-by-4 foot baby popups and 7-foot umbrellas.

Surfing is permitted within designated areas makred by quarter black & white flags. Kite and drone flying is allowed on the beach only before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m. Ball throwing and like activities are permitted at lifeguards' discretion, but those types of activities are prohibited between the flags designating swimming areas.

More information about Beach Haven's beach rules, visit the borough's website.