July 22, 2019

Bear bites employee's arm at Pennsylvania woodlands resort

The injured person had been giving a wildlife tour at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Wharton Township

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Bears
0721_Bear resort Nemacolin Woodlands Resort/Google Maps

A Himalayan bear bit an employee at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort on Saturday.

\

A bear bit an employee's arm through wire fencing at a Pennsylvania wildlife resort on Saturday.

During a guided safari tour at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Wharton Township, Pennsylvania, a Himalayan bear pulled an employee toward the wire fence and bit the employee's arm, the resort said in a statement.

Resort officials described that around the perimeter of the enclosure there are two rows of fencing and the employee had been standing in between the rows while conducting the tour. "The bear was "engaged" and the associate was "immediately extracted," the statement read."

The employee was air lifted to a local hospital for treatment and remains in stable condition. 

Nemacolin, a luxury resort located about 65 miles southeast of Pittsburgh that includes a casino and golf courses, also owns a  zoo facility called the Wildlife Academy that features 40 species including bison, tigers, lions, wolves, sloths, and reptiles.

"We deeply regret the incident," the statement read. "Our thoughts are with our injured associate, our staff and guests as we focus on ensuring they receive the finest medical attention and counseling," said Maggie Hardy Knowx, the resort president.

An investigation is ongoing.

