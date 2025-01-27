More Culture:

January 27, 2025

Bust believed to be earliest sculpture of Benjamin Franklin heads to auction

The 18th century portrait by Flemish artist John Michael Rysbrack is expected to fetch roughly $200,000 to $300,000 on Feb. 7.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Auctions
Benjamin Franklin bust Provided image/CHRISTIE'S IMAGES LTD. 2024

Experts estimate this John Michael Rysbrack bust of Benjamin Franklin was created between 1757 and 1762.

History buffs and art collectors will soon have the chance to bid on one of the earliest portraits of Benjamin Franklin.

Christie's plans to auction off a bust of the Founding Father, created sometime between 1757 and 1762, early next month. The piece is the work of Flemish artist John Michael Rysbrack, a highly regarded portraitist in 18th century England. He created 16 of the monuments in Westminster Abbey, including the sculpture of Isaac Newton.

MORE: This Philly-based artist has been typing letters to the president for 21 years

While Rysbrack's bust is not the oldest image of Franklin — an oil painting by American artist Robert Feke predates it — it is believed to be the earliest sculptural portrait of the inventor and diplomat. Both the artist's and subject's names are chiseled into the back of the bust. Christie's expects it to fetch roughly $200,000 to $300,000 when it heads to auction on Friday, Feb. 7.

The sculpture had fallen off the grid for centuries when it was rediscovered in the 1980s. A pub owner from Yorkshire, England, had inherited the sculpture from a neighbor but never realized the significance of the bust until he had it appraised. It was sold through Christie's in London in 1986. It changed hands again in 2014 through a Sotheby's auction.

The first known owner of the bust, however, was a friend of Franklin's. Antique experts have traced the piece back to Benjamin West, a Swarthmore-born artist who worked across colonial Pennsylvania before relocating to England. He likely used the Rysbrack sculpture as a reference for his own unfinished painting of Franklin and the other negotiators of America's peace treaty with England. West later dramatized Franklin's discovery of electricity in a painting that now hangs in the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Auctions Philadelphia Founding Fathers Christie's Benjamin Franklin Portraits Sculptures

Videos

Featured

Sonny's cocktail joint reopening

Live! Restaurant Week 2025
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Experience history, nature, and art with exclusive access to 12 iconic attractions

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Car crashes into crowd of Eagles fans, injuring several

Driver strikes eagles fans

Sponsored

Live! Restaurant Week 2025

LiveCasino-Native-012725-Restaurant

Shopping

New Wells Fargo Center shop lets fans build their own Gritty plush

Gritty store

Mental Health

Feeling political distress? Here are coping strategies a psychologist shares with his clients

Psychologist Patient Stress

Parties

Philadelphia Film Society to roll out the red carpet for Oscars party, screening

philadelphia film society oscars party

Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

012525JalenHurtsPatrickMahomes

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved