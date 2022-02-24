Golden Corral brawl in Bensalem was sparked by frustrations over a steak order, police say

Two men have been cited with disorderly conduct for allegedly exhibiting hostile behavior in the aftermath of the massive fight at the Golden Corral Buffet & Grill in Bensalem last month.

Hector Rios-Rodriguez, 49, of Florida, and Alexis Rios, 46, of Trenton, Mercer County, allegedly refused to leave the restaurant after most patrons scattered. Police said the men, who are brothers, continued to behave dangerously and refused to comply with an investigation into the brawl.

"They were very offensive and it took quite a bit of time for police officers to calm them down and get them out of there," Bensalem Public Safety Director William McVey told the Bucks County Courier Times.

An investigation found the men's frustration with their steak order instigated the fight, police said. The men were dining with another brother.

Police said one of the men allegedly used racial slurs and verbally harassed a group of children who were waiting in line for their food.

The children went back to their tables and told their families about what transpired, police said. This led to a confrontation between the two men and the children's families. Then, all hell broke loose.

Video footage captured patrons hurling tables, chairs, dishes, glasses and other property at one another for several minutes. Employees could be seen trying to break up the altercation. The video was widely-shared on social media.

"I grabbed a chair to defend myself and then sooner or later that was it," Alexis Rios told 6ABC at the time. "Punches were getting thrown. Chairs were getting thrown." (Note: This video contains explicit language and violence.)

After a few minutes, most people who had participated in the fight left the restaurant. Some employees who tried to intervene suffered minor injuries. The restaurant's dining room was heavily damaged.

The two men are not facing charges for their alleged actions that instigated the fight, police said. Neither is anyone who left before police arrived.