Bill Cosby sends out Father's Day message from prison

Bill Cosby posted a supportive Father's Day message on social media late Sunday night, and, well, it probably would be a nicer sentiment if he wasn't currently in prison convicted of sexual assault.

The message posted to his Instagram and Twitter accounts read: "Hey, Hey, Hey … It's America's Dad … I know it's late, but to all of the Dads … It's an honor to be called a father, so let's make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose – strengthening our families and communities."

He also used the hashtag, "#AmericasFavoriteDad" and attached a video of Cosby discussing slavery and racism to post. People were a bit confused by Cosby's Father's Day message, to say the least. The following are some of the replies to the comedian's tweet.





Andrew Wyatt, Cosby's spokesman, told USA Today that the Philadelphia native wanted to give a Father's Day message in support of a group called Man Up. It is unclear which Man Up group Wyatt is referring to as there are several groups with the same name.

In an interview about Cosby earlier this year, Wyatt told NBC10 about Cosby's "amazing experience" of being incarcerated. He also added, "He's not remorseful because he didn't thing wrong." Cosby was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constance at his home outside of Philadelphia in 2004. He was sentenced to three to 10 years in a state prison. Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.





