March 15, 2023

Borgata rebrands Water Club hotel as part of $55 million renovation project

The 43-story, luxury casino property built in 2008 has been renamed the MGM Tower

Michael Tanenbaum
The renamed MGM Tower at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City is undergoing a $55 million renovation project that includes remodeled rooms and the addition of luxury suites with wraparound skyline views.

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City plans is giving its Water Club hotel a new name and a $55 million makeover 

The casino, operated by MGM Resorts International, revealed plans to remodel 700 hotel rooms and add luxury suites with wraparound skyline views. The waterfront hotel, built in 2008, will be renamed MGM Tower. 

The hotel rooms will be redesigned with a nautical theme of neutral and blue tones. The new Vista Suites, located at the tower's corners, will have large living areas, private bedrooms, two bedrooms and dining areas. The renovations also include converting the spa on the 32nd floor into a 9,000-square-foot event space. 

The remodeled rooms at MGM Tower will be available to book in April. The full renovation project is expected to be done by Memorial Day. The casino also offers hotel accommodations within its Main Tower. 

"As we approach the resort's 20th anniversary, we are more committed than ever to remaining a leader in hospitality and entertainment by continuing to evolve the Borgata experience," said Travis Lunn, the resort;s president and chief operating officer.

In 2016, the Borgata poured $50 million into a new pool complex and other property enhancements including a conference space, ballroom and a food hall beneath the poker room, race book and sports book rooms.

In 2019, another$14 million went toward lobby renovations, a new bar and a VIP check-in center.

The Borgata is Atlantic City's highest-grossing casino, reporting a gross operating profit last May of $45.8 million, ahead of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City's $26.8 million and Tropicana Atlantic City's $19.7 million.

Michael Tanenbaum
