September 04, 2019

Borgata to spend $14 million to renovate lobby, 300 hotel rooms after record-breaking month

The Atlantic City casino made almost $88 million in total gaming revenue in July 2019 — its highest total ever

Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
0904_Borgata Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Borgata casino in Atlantic City, pictured above its outdoor pool, is spending $14M on renovations after it had a record-breaking month in July 2019.

Atlantic City's highest grossing casino announced it's going to spend a big chunk of change updating its facilities this year.

The Borgata told the Associated Press it will spend $14 million this month alone to renovate its lobby, adding a new bar, and a new VIP check-in center.

MORE NEWS: Former Phillies draft pick dies in western Pennsylvania in electric skateboard accident

According to figures from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, the Borgata had a record-breaking month in July 2019 with a total gaming revenue of nearly $88 million – more than double any of the other eight casinos in New Jersey. Overall, the resort's gambling and sports betting revenue saw an increase of nearly 8%. 

The newest round of work at the Borgata comes after the casino spent $12 million on an online sports betting lounge, which was completed in June.

