More Sports:

May 24, 2023

WATCH: Brian Dawkins sings 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' at Citizens Bank Park

Eagles legend Brian Dawkins sang 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' in South Philly on Tuesday night as part of Major League Baseball's 'Strike Out the Stigma' initiative for Mental Health Awareness Month.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-Brian-Dawkins-Eagles John Geliebter/USA Today Sports

Eagles legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins throwing out the first pitch before a Phillies game at Citizens Bank Park in 2021.

Brian Dawkins the player? Hall of Fame safety. Brian Dawkins the singer? Perhaps he's not quite at that Canton-enshrined level.

At the Phillies game on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, Dawkins led a rendition of 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' during the seventh-inning stretch. You can watch the video of Dawkins doing so below:

Dawkins gave it his all whenever he strapped that Eagles helmet on in his playing days at Veterans Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field, so I'll give him an 'A' for effort here.

Dawkins performed as part of Major League Baseball's 'Strike Out the Stigma' initiative that's a part of Mental Health Awareness Month. He took part in a pregame panel conversation too. Since his retirement following the 2011 season, Dawkins has been very public about his struggles with depression even during his time in the pros, speaking about those issues and tackling them in his 2021 book "Blessed by the Best: My Journey to Canton and Beyond."

Much respect to Dawkins for being open about his mental health and encouraging everyone from all walks of life to eradicate the stigma around this topic.

MORE DAWKINS: Weapon X speaks about Marvel collaboration

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Mental Health Awareness Month Brian Dawkins Eagles

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Cape May County has tons to offer this Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the summer
Purchased - American flag flying in the wind

Remembering our heroes this Memorial Day weekend

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Wildwood, Ocean City to resume jitney shuttle services this summer
Wildwood Ocean City Jitney Shuttle

Sponsored

Cape May County has tons to offer this Memorial Day Weekend and throughout the summer
Limited - Cape May County Beach Scene

Children's Health

Social media is a driver of youth mental health crisis, U.S. surgeon general warns
Surgeon General Social Media Youth

Eagles

The 10 worst contracts in the NFC East
031423DanielJones

Movies

Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner seeks actress to play her in 'Crying In H Mart' movie
Michelle Zauner Crying In H Mart

Festivals

Demi Lovato, Ludacris to headline Wawa Welcome America concert on July 4
Welcome America Headliners

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved