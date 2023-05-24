WATCH: Brian Dawkins sings 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' at Citizens Bank Park

Brian Dawkins the player? Hall of Fame safety. Brian Dawkins the singer? Perhaps he's not quite at that Canton-enshrined level.

At the Phillies game on Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, Dawkins led a rendition of 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' during the seventh-inning stretch. You can watch the video of Dawkins doing so below:

Dawkins gave it his all whenever he strapped that Eagles helmet on in his playing days at Veterans Stadium and Lincoln Financial Field, so I'll give him an 'A' for effort here.

Dawkins performed as part of Major League Baseball's 'Strike Out the Stigma' initiative that's a part of Mental Health Awareness Month. He took part in a pregame panel conversation too. Since his retirement following the 2011 season, Dawkins has been very public about his struggles with depression even during his time in the pros, speaking about those issues and tackling them in his 2021 book "Blessed by the Best: My Journey to Canton and Beyond."

Much respect to Dawkins for being open about his mental health and encouraging everyone from all walks of life to eradicate the stigma around this topic.

