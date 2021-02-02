Cape May's century-old 'ghost tracks' unearthed during snowstorm

A set of World War I-era railroad tracks have been exposed this week in Cape May's Higbee Beach Wildlife Management Area, a relatively infrequent occurrence brought about by the low tide.



Images of the rusted tracks and wooden ties at Sunset Beach were shared Sunday on Facebook as a powerful nor'easter barreled up the eastern seaboard.

The ghost tracks are back! An amazing piece of history exposes itself at low tide. Thank you Arron Rothwell for the photos!

The abandoned "ghost tracks" were built in the early 20th century by the Cape May Sand Company, whose mining operation began in 1905. They were never a passenger line, but instead served as an industrial spur of the Atlantic City Royal Route.

The tracks became part of an integral site for munitions testing during World War I, when the Bethlehem Steel Loading Company measured the strength of ammunition for the U.S. and its European allies. The railroad tracks were used to transport those munitions and cannons along the coast of the present-day preserve.

After the war, the Cape May Sand Company continued mining and dredging sand from the beach to be processed for glass and cement products, transporting thousands of tons per year. Cape May suspended the operation in 1936 over concerns about depleting sand on nearby bathing beaches, according to Weird NJ.

