April 16, 2019

Saxbys selling CBD-infused cold brew coffee on 4/20

The chain also teamed up with Little Baby's Ice Cream for an exclusive popsicle made with cannabidiol

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Saxbys serving CBD-infused cold brew coffee on 4/20

Saxbys serving CBD-infused cold brew coffee on 4/20, as well as CBD-infused ice cream bars from Little Baby’s Ice Cream.

April 20, or 4/20, has become an annual celebration of cannabis culture, but it's also the date of another unofficial holiday. Saturday is National Cold Brew Day.

Coffee company Saxbys decided to do something to acknowledge both and will offer cold brew infused with cannabidiol, better known as CBD, at three locations in Philadelphia's Center City.

RELATED: Amid shifting attitudes on medical marijuana, baby boomers are big buyers | Medical marijuana and CBD are taking off: can it help you?

The coffee with CBD will be offered at the same price as Saxbys regular cold brew. It comes in the flavors vanilla bean, chai, sweet mint and milk & honey.

Saxbys also teamed up with Little Baby's Ice Cream for an exclusive treat.

The Chai Cold Brew popsicle is nondairy, made with chai ice cream infused with CBD and encased in a dark Belgian chocolate shell. Each contains 10 milligrams of CBD.

The Little Baby's Ice Cream popsicles will only be available at Saxbys in Center City from noon to 7 p.m., or while supplies last. The price is $4.99.

To find the CBD-infused specials on Saturday, visit Saxbys at 11th and Locust, 18th and Chestnut or 20th and Walnut.

National CBD Day at Saxbys

Saturday, April 20
Noon to 7 p.m.
Saxbys Center City locations
236 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
1800 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
2000 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

