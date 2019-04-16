Saxbys selling CBD-infused cold brew coffee on 4/20

April 20, or 4/20, has become an annual celebration of cannabis culture, but it's also the date of another unofficial holiday. Saturday is National Cold Brew Day.

Coffee company Saxbys decided to do something to acknowledge both and will offer cold brew infused with cannabidiol, better known as CBD, at three locations in Philadelphia's Center City.

The coffee with CBD will be offered at the same price as Saxbys regular cold brew. It comes in the flavors vanilla bean, chai, sweet mint and milk & honey.

Saxbys also teamed up with Little Baby's Ice Cream for an exclusive treat.

The Chai Cold Brew popsicle is nondairy, made with chai ice cream infused with CBD and encased in a dark Belgian chocolate shell. Each contains 10 milligrams of CBD.

The Little Baby's Ice Cream popsicles will only be available at Saxbys in Center City from noon to 7 p.m., or while supplies last. The price is $4.99.

To find the CBD-infused specials on Saturday, visit Saxbys at 11th and Locust, 18th and Chestnut or 20th and Walnut.

National CBD Day at Saxbys

Saturday, April 20

Noon to 7 p.m.

Saxbys Center City locations

236 S. 11th St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

1800 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

2000 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.