Celebrate and support a 150-year-old animal shelter

The Women’s Animal Center, one of the nation's oldest animal shelters, is celebrating its 150-year anniversary next month with a swanky fund-raiser and an opportunity to tour the center, its hospital and meet some of the homeless cats and dogs the center is protecting.

According to center officials:

This special event will feature hors d’oeuvres, open bar, a silent auction, live music by local band Wooden Wire, and guided tours of the Center’s state-of-the-art Animal Shelter and Veterinary Hospital. Event proceeds will directly support the care and adoption of the homeless animals under the Center’s care. Animal-loving guests will have the opportunity to mix and mingle throughout the evening alongside the very cats and dogs that their support is helping to save.

A portion of every ticket sold, which vary from $75 for young adults to $200 for individuals who want to make a bigger contribution, is tax-deductible. You can purchase a ticket online or by calling 215.942.6825.

The Bensalem-based shelter was founded in 1869 and provides dog training, behavioral and veterinary resources and humane education, among other services. As a non-profit, money raised through veterinary service fees at the vet hospital support the strays under the shelter's care. Women’s Animal Center is at 3839 Richlieu Road in Bensalem.

Saturday, June 1

7-11 p.m. | $100 General Admission, $75 for supporters 35 and under

Women’s Animal Center

3839 Richlieu Road

