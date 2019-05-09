More Events:

May 09, 2019

Celebrate and support a 150-year-old animal shelter

By PhillyVoice Staff
The Women’s Animal Center, one of the nation's oldest animal shelters, is celebrating its 150-year anniversary next month with a swanky fund-raiser and an opportunity to tour the center, its hospital and meet some of the homeless cats and dogs the center is protecting. 

According to center officials:

This special event will feature hors d’oeuvres, open bar, a silent auction, live music by local band Wooden Wire, and guided tours of the Center’s state-of-the-art Animal Shelter and Veterinary Hospital. Event proceeds will directly support the care and adoption of the homeless animals under the Center’s care. Animal-loving guests will have the opportunity to mix and mingle throughout the evening alongside the very cats and dogs that their support is helping to save.

A portion of every ticket sold, which vary from $75 for young adults to $200 for individuals who want to make a bigger contribution, is tax-deductible. You can purchase a ticket online or by calling 215.942.6825.

The Bensalem-based shelter was founded in 1869 and provides dog training, behavioral and veterinary resources and humane education, among other services. As a non-profit, money raised through veterinary service fees at the vet hospital support the strays under the shelter's care. Women’s Animal Center is at 3839 Richlieu Road in Bensalem.

Women's Animal Center 150th Anniversary Celebration

Saturday, June 1
7-11 p.m. | $100 General Admission, $75 for supporters 35 and under
Women’s Animal Center
3839 Richlieu Road
Bensalem, PA 19020



