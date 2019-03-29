Police: Man armed with knife barricaded in Center City high-rise

Philadelphia police are responding to a barricade situation involving a man armed with a knife inside a Center City high-rise.

A heavy police presence formed around City Hall on Friday afternoon near the Residences at the Ritz-Carlton.



Officials said the incident began around 5:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ranstead Street.

A male vandal was allegedly breaking out the windows of a building before barricading himself inside the high-rise with a knife.

The incident remains active and under investigation.

Residents and pedestrians in the area expressed concern on social media about the commotion near City Hall.

Check back for updates on this developing story.