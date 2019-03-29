More News:

March 29, 2019

Police: Man armed with knife barricaded in Center City high-rise

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Ritz Carlton Barricade Source/PhillyVoice

Crowd forms outside the Residences at Ritz-Carlton, located at 1414 S. Penn Square in Center City Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police are responding to a barricade situation involving a man armed with a knife inside a Center City high-rise. 

A heavy police presence formed around City Hall on Friday afternoon near the Residences at the Ritz-Carlton.

Officials said the incident began around 5:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Ranstead Street.

A male vandal was allegedly breaking out the windows of a building before barricading himself inside the high-rise with a knife.

The incident remains active and under investigation.

Residents and pedestrians in the area expressed concern on social media about the commotion near City Hall.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Michael Tanenbaum
