9-year-old boy dies after being pulled from Tacony Creek

A 9-year-old boy died Sunday night after he was pulled from the Tacony Creek, police said.

Police responded to a report of an unresponsive child in the water on 1100 block of East Wyoming Avenue, near Tacony Creek Park in Crescentville. The boy was pulled from the water shortly after 6 p.m and taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:18 p.m.



Police have not released the name of the child or provided additional details about the circumstances that led to his death, including why the boy was in the water.

An investigation into the boy's death is ongoing.