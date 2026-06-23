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June 23, 2026

CHOP names Joseph Mitchell new CEO after retirement of Madeline Bell

Mitchell joined the hospital system in April 2025 and currently serves as president. He will take over Bell’s role starting Oct. 1.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News CHOP
CHOP CEO Provided Image/Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Dr. Joseph Mitchell, left, will succeed Madeline Bell, right, as CEO of the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Bell announced her retirement Tuesday after over four decades with the hospital and 11 years as CEO.

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia has appointed Joseph Mitchell as its next CEO following the retirement of Madeline Bell.

Mitchell joined the hospital system in April 2025 and currently serves as president. He will take over Bell’s role starting Oct. 1, CHOP announced Tuesday.

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“(Mitchell) brings a fresh perspective, a patient-first approach and a strong strategic mindset,” Greg Davis, chairman of CHOP’s Board of Trustees, said in a statement. “We are confident he will guide CHOP into its next chapter with continued excellence and impact."

Mitchell previously worked as the executive vice president of Boston Children's Hospital while at the same time serving as president of Franciscan Children’s Hospital, a pediatric specialty facility in Boston. 

Prior to working in healthcare administration, he worked for McKinsey & Company, a Boston-based consulting agency, for 14 years. He has an M.D. from Washington University and a history degree from Stanford University.

“CHOP is one of the most remarkable institutions in healthcare, with a mission that truly transforms lives,” Mitchell said in a statement. “It is a privilege to build on this legacy alongside an exceptional team. Together we will keep advancing our work to ensure all children, in Philadelphia and beyond, have the opportunity to thrive.”

Bell, 65, has spent nearly 40 years with the hospital, including the past 11 years as its CEO — the first woman to hold the position in the hospital’s 171-year history. She shared her intention to retire with the Board of Trustees in 2024.

During her tenure as CEO, Bell oversaw the expansion of the Philadelphia campus, the developments of two new behavioral health facilities and the construction of a 24-story patient tower expected to open in 2028. Under her leadership, CHOP’s annual revenue doubled to $5 billion, Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

“Serving CHOP has been the honor of a lifetime,” Bell said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of how far this organization has come — and even more confident in where it is headed. Joe is a mission-driven leader with a deep commitment to children and families and I know CHOP will continue to thrive under his leadership.”

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News CHOP Philadelphia Retirement Boston Children's Hospital of Philadelphia CEO

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