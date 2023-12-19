More Sports:

December 19, 2023

Christian McCaffrey knows Eagles play before it happens on 'ManningCast' Monday Night Football broadcast

Joining the Manning Brothers' Monday Night Football broadcast, Christian McCaffery sure knows what the Eagles' offense is doing before the play even starts.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Christian-McCaffrey-Eagles-Monday-Night-Football Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey showcased how predictable the Eagles' offense has gotten on Monday Night Football this week.

If the average Eagles fan thinks the team's offense has gotten predictable and stale, that certainly carries over to the professionals.

During the Eagles' Monday Night Football loss to the Seahawks, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey joined the "ManningCast" ESPN broadcast of the game with Peyton and Eli Manning. McCaffery is a part of a San Francisco team that torched the Eagles a couple of weeks back, as the All-Pro back totaled 133 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in a South Philadelphia thrashing.

Before one play in the second quarter, based on alignment alone, McCaffery knew what play the Birds were running and called it out to the Manning brothers:

"Jalen Hurts is running a QB draw to the left. Tight end's gonna pull... tight end's deep, so he's sifting backside," McCaffery said.

While Hurts ran right on this specific play, it was in fact a QB draw with tight end Dallas Goedert pulling as a blocker. 

The elder Manning brother seemed in awe of McCaffery's "prediction," but prediction might be underselling how formulaic this once high-flying Eagles offense has become. It feels reminiscent of the crash and burn of the 2015 Eagles where defenses were calling out Chip Kelly's limited playbook before the ball was even snapped.

With fans' focus no longer on the demoted Sean Desai, that anger throughout the Delaware Valley is falling on the shoulders of offensive coordinator and play-caller Brian Johnson.

If the Birds remain stuck in the mud offensively against a bottom-bin Giants defense on Christmas Day, that fury will only persist. 

MORE: 10 awards from Eagles' loss to Seahawks

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Christian McCaffrey

Videos

Featured

Limited - WSFS CARES Foundation Minds Matter

WSFS CARES Foundation provides $10,000 grant to Minds Matter of Philadelphia, Inc.
Limited - Manayunk - Jolly Trolly

Where to celebrate the holidays in Manayunk

Just In

Must Read

Development

Rivers Casino opens boutique hotel at former PECO plant in Fishtown
Riversuites Hotel Main

Sponsored

Holiday contest for Norristown kids
Limited - Santa at Elmwood Park Zoo

Women's Health

Most pregnant women develop morning sickness – and scientists now know why
Morning sickness hormone

Food & Drink

Victory Brewing, Tastykake join forces on Koffee Kake Ale
Tastykake Beer Victory

Sponsored

Eagles-Seahawks Week 15 injury report, with analysis
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Chiefs-Tunnel-Week-11-NFL-2023.jpg

Food & Drink

Nearly 100 eateries to offer discounted dinners for Center City Restaurant Week
Center City Restaurant Week

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved