March 14, 2019

Philadelphia City Council creates Meek Mill weekend

March 15-17 has been named in honor of the North Philly rapper who has become a prison reform advocate

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Meek Mill City Council
Meek Mill Championships Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Meek Mill rings the bell before a Philadelphia 76ers playoff game on April 24, 2018. Mill's new album 'Championships' was released Thursday, Nov. 30. It is the North Philadelphia rapper's first recording since being released from prison.

Philly rapper Meek Mill was lauded by City Council on Thursday for his contributions to music and activism surrounding criminal justice reform. Now, March 15-17 will be Meek Mill weekend, ahead of his two shows at The Met on Friday and Saturday.

Since being released from prison last April, Meek has been an outspoken activist for criminal justice reform. Last May, he appeared with Gov. Tom Wolf at the National Constitution Center to lobby for an end to technical parole violations and changes to parole laws. 

And in January Meek announced he was partnering with Jay-Z, Sixers owner Michael Rubin, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and CNN commentator Van Jones to form The Reform Alliance, which would lobby for changes to parole and probation laws across the U.S.

