Philadelphia City Council creates Meek Mill weekend

March 14, 2019
Philly rapper Meek Mill was lauded by City Council on Thursday for his contributions to music and activism surrounding criminal justice reform. Now, March 15-17 will be Meek Mill weekend, ahead of his two shows at The Met on Friday and Saturday.
Since being released from prison last April, Meek has been an outspoken activist for criminal justice reform. Last May, he appeared with Gov. Tom Wolf at the National Constitution Center to lobby for an end to technical parole violations and changes to parole laws.
And in January Meek announced he was partnering with Jay-Z, Sixers owner Michael Rubin, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and CNN commentator Van Jones to form The Reform Alliance, which would lobby for changes to parole and probation laws across the U.S.
@MeekMill on #CriminalJusticeReform @PHLCouncil just now pic.twitter.com/3kWgs8LFw2— Pat Loeb (@PatLoeb) March 14, 2019
Rapper Meek Mill arriving at City Hall. Welcomed by Council Persons Helen Gym and Kenyatta Johnson and State Senator Shariff Street . Mill is to receive recognition by City Council for his justice reform effort. pic.twitter.com/dglxh4hXW2— John Rawlins (@JRawlins6abc) March 14, 2019
Meek Mill is currently speaking in Philadelphia City Council pic.twitter.com/syGD1GDoMp— Jake Blumgart (@jblumgart) March 14, 2019
When you show up to cover the City Council meeting & Meek Mill appears to accept a congratulatory resolution from the Senate.— Laura Smythe (@lcs_smythe) March 14, 2019
“I still try to stay as close as I can and give my influence and bring what I can bring to the City of Philadelphia,” Meek Mill said. pic.twitter.com/kG4kwpFRQN
