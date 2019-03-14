Philadelphia City Council creates Meek Mill weekend

Philly rapper Meek Mill was lauded by City Council on Thursday for his contributions to music and activism surrounding criminal justice reform. Now, March 15-17 will be Meek Mill weekend, ahead of his two shows at The Met on Friday and Saturday.



Since being released from prison last April, Meek has been an outspoken activist for criminal justice reform. Last May, he appeared with Gov. Tom Wolf at the National Constitution Center to lobby for an end to technical parole violations and changes to parole laws.

And in January Meek announced he was partnering with Jay-Z, Sixers owner Michael Rubin, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and CNN commentator Van Jones to form The Reform Alliance, which would lobby for changes to parole and probation laws across the U.S.

