Put your 'Clueless' knowledge to the test with Quizzo and screening

Roll with your homies to "Clueless" Quizzo, followed by a screening of the '90s teen comedy, on Thursday, Sept. 6.

On the first Thursday of every month, the Philadelphia Film Society hosts Throwback Thursday Quizzo at the Prince Theater in Center City.



Most of the picks are cult classics that many Nineties babies love to watch, quote and obsess over.

"Clueless," loosely based on Jane Austen's Emma (Hmm, wonder if that will be a trivia question?), gave us Cher Horowitz and her trademark phrase "As if!"

via GIPHY

It gave us iconic fashion looks, from slip dresses to over-the-knee socks to matching plaid suits, and it gave us a feel-good story about high school love, friendship and female empowerment.

With all that, it's hard not to be butt crazy in love with the flick.

There's sure to be some stiff competition between fans during the trivia portion of the evening, especially with prizes up for grabs.



Tickets for the event, which starts at 7:30 p.m., are $13 per person. Only those 21-plus will be allowed to attend. Drinks will be available for purchase.

Thursday, Sept. 6

7:30 p.m. | $13 per person

Prince Theater

1412 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.