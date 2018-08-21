More Events:

August 21, 2018

Put your 'Clueless' knowledge to the test with Quizzo and screening

Do you know the 411?

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Pop Culture Movies
"Clueless" "Clueless"/1995 Paramount/IMDb

Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash in "Clueless" (1995).

Roll with your homies to "Clueless" Quizzo, followed by a screening of the '90s teen comedy, on Thursday, Sept. 6.

On the first Thursday of every month, the Philadelphia Film Society hosts Throwback Thursday Quizzo at the Prince Theater in Center City.

Most of the picks are cult classics that many Nineties babies love to watch, quote and obsess over.

RELATED: First-year teachers get schooled on Philly slang in new student-authored handbook | La Peg is celebrating its fourth birthday with $4 food and drink specials

"Clueless," loosely based on Jane Austen's Emma (Hmm, wonder if that will be a trivia question?), gave us Cher Horowitz and her trademark phrase "As if!" 

via GIPHY

It gave us iconic fashion looks, from slip dresses to over-the-knee socks to matching plaid suits, and it gave us a feel-good story about high school love, friendship and female empowerment.

With all that, it's hard not to be butt crazy in love with the flick.

There's sure to be some stiff competition between fans during the trivia portion of the evening, especially with prizes up for grabs.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 7:30 p.m., are $13 per person. Only those 21-plus will be allowed to attend. Drinks will be available for purchase.

Throwback Thursday Quizzo: "Clueless"

Thursday, Sept. 6
7:30 p.m. | $13 per person
Prince Theater
1412 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

