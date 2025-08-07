Sixers to host preseason game vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

The Sixers and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off in preseason action for the second year in a row, according to Minnesota's slate released on Thursday morning.

Initially, the Timberwolves had the location for the Oct. 17 exhibition listed as the Wells Fargo Arena, the site of a preseason game between the teams in Des Moines, Iowa, last season. That has since been revised to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, so this will be a true home game for the Sixers.

Because of their upcoming preseason trip to Abu Dhabi, the Sixers will likely have a truncated schedule of exhibition contests before the regular season begins. As of now, the only three confirmed games on their preseason slate are a pair of contests in Abu Dhabi against the New York Knicks on Oct. 2 and Oct. 4 as well as the Oct. 17 home game against the Timberwolves, which will likely be their preseason finale.