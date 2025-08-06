Watch Pa. lawmakers debate SEPTA budget crisis in House Transportation Committee meeting

SEPTA is only weeks away from making its first round of service cuts, a dire step that will only be avoided if state lawmakers pass a budget that includes a funding solution for struggling public transportation agencies.

On Wednesday morning, SEPTA general manager Scott Sauer the state has until Aug. 14 to get a deal done. At that point, SEPTA will need to set in motion a plan to reduce service by 20% across the system on Aug. 24, resulting in major disruptions for public transit riders in the Philadelphia region.

At 3 p.m., the House Transportation Committee held a meeting to vote on a potentially critical piece of legislation needed to reach bipartisan consensus in both chambers. The meeting can be streamed below on YouTube.

The committee voted to recommend passage of a consolidated bill that includes new mass transit funding drawing from state sales tax revenue, in addition to funding for roads and bridges across the state. The bill also includes a proposal first introduced by state Sen. Joe Picozzi, a Republican from Philadelphia who called for creating new accountability measures for SEPTA. Picozzi's bill would require SEPTA to submit reports every other year detailing how it is using state funding to address its financial issues. SEPTA also would be held to performance standards with required improvements if benchmarks are not met.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has proposed creating $292 million in new funding for public transportation, including an annual $168 million for SEPTA. That proposal has been passed four times this year by the House of Representatives, where Democrats hold a slim margin, but has not been brought to a vote in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Shapiro has urged lawmakers to get him a bill that will avoid a transit crisis. Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman, his main Republican counterpart in budget negotiations, has pushed back against increasing new funding for SEPTA over concerns about safety, accountability and the state's on structural budget deficit. A bill that requires SEPTA to meet performance standards is viewed as potentially a key step toward striking a deal in Harrisburg.

SEPTA's service reduction plan includes a 21.5% fare increase and a hiring freeze in September. If new funding isn't available the end of the year, SEPTA will reduce service by 45% on Jan. 1.

“Our deadline to avoid service cuts is now as real as ever with SEPTA drawing their line on the tracks today," state Rep. Morgan Cephas, chairwoman of the Philadelphia House Delegation, said in a statement Wednesday. "We have eight days, but we’re hopeful that the actions of the House Transportation Committee this afternoon will build the necessary consensus to overcome this impasse and keep our city working and economy moving.”