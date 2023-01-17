Snack on charcuterie while learn how to make cocktails at Art in the Age this Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is almost here. As Philadelphia residents brainstorm ways to celebrate the lovefest with their special someone, Art in the Age is hosting a cupid-themed cocktail workshop for couples to indulge in this February.

The Old City tasting room and bar supply shop is celebrating Valentine's Day with "Lovers' Libations," a cocktail-making workshop for couples, on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. Tickets are available now for $100, and include two seats at the bar plus two cocktails per guest.

Art in the Age instructor Lee Noble will be on-site to demonstrate two cocktails for each couple before guiding participants on how to make the drinks themselves. At the end of the workshop, Noble will host a question and answer session for guests looking to delve deeper into mixology and learn how to make bar-worthy drinks.

Art in the Age mixologists will also be serving up a special Valentine's Day cocktail for couples to enjoy from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14. The Cupid's Arrow is made with the Pathfinder Hemp and Root non-alcoholic spirit, floral gin, chilled hibiscus tea and Bittermen's Burlesque Bitters, topped with dry sparkling rosé.

From Marjorie, a Philly-based cheese and charcuterie board business, will provide complimentary snacks to couples as they craft their cocktails.

Art in the Age will also offer a 10% discount during the workshop, so couples can stock up on bar items and signature spirits like Apple Crisp Brandy and Spiced Maple Vodka. Those looking to spend a romantic evening at home can score a deal on couples' glassware — buy one glass, get another one 50% off — from Feb. 6 through Feb. 14. On Feb. 12, visitors to the tasting room can purchase a literary-inspired floral bouquet in store from Books and Blooms.

For those who can't make it to "Lovers' Libations," Art in the Age hosts workshops for St. Patrick's Day and Cinco de Mayo, as well as options for people who are sober. For more information about upcoming workshops and special events, keep up with Art in the Age on Instagram.

Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023

5 p.m. | Tickets $100

Art in the Age

116 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106