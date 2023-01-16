More Events:

January 16, 2023

Try German-style beers from Pa. brewers at Bierfest in Northern Liberties

The festival also includes Roller Derby arm wrestling, Berlin-style 'beerlesque' acts and bluegrass music

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink beer
Bierfest Northern Liberties Tembela Bohle/Pexels

Bierfest, a Philadelphia beer festival featuring German-style brews, returns Saturday Feb. 25, 2023 after a two-year hiatus. The festival will be held at the German Society of Pennsylvania's 19th century mansion in Northern Liberties.

Beer lovers can sample lagers, kôlsches, bocks and weizens in a historic venue when Bierfest returns to Northern Liberties next month after a two-year hiatus. 

The 10th iteration of the festival, which highlights Pennsylvania brewers and German beers, takes places Saturday, Feb. 25 at the German Society of Pennsylvania's 19th century mansion. 

Activities include Roller Derby arm wrestling, educational presentations, the "Home Sweet HomeBräu Taste-Off" and Berlin-style "Beerlesque" acts. There also will be live bluegrass music.

All beers being poured during the event are donated from participating Pennsylvania brewers, retailers, bars and German importers and distributors. Bierfest organizers are still welcoming local brewers who make German-style beers to participate. They are asked to email PhillyBierfest@gmail.com or call (215) 627-2332.

Tickets are on sale now online. General admission tickets are $59. There are "beerless" tickets for designated drivers and other non-drinkers for $25, and $79 VIP passes, which include early access and a keepsake item. 

Ticket sales benefit three nonprofits: the German Society, Philly Roller Derby and Brewers of Pennsylvania.

Bierfest

Saturday, Feb. 25
2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | $59
German Society of Pennsylvania
611 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink beer Philadelphia Festivals Breweries Northern Liberties Roller Derby Pennsylvania

Videos

Featured

A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023
Assortment of electronic cigarettes

Vaping: a looming health threat to America’s youth

Just In

Must Read

Government

In New Jersey's food deserts, refrigerated lockers could improve access to groceries
Food Deserts New Jersey

Sponsored

5 real estate trends Philly buyers should be watching in 2023
A Street in Philadelphia lined with cars

Healthy Eating

Limiting fast food intake can reduce the risk of liver damage
Fast food Liver Disease

Eagles

NFL playoffs: Eagles will face Giants in divisional round
011522JalenHurts

TV

'Claim to Fame,' starring Kevin and Frankie Jonas, renewed for second season
claim to fame kevin frankie jonas brothers

Fitness

Fairmount Park Conservancy to offer weekly indoor yoga classes in greenhouse, boathouse
fairmount park conservancy yoga

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved