Try German-style beers from Pa. brewers at Bierfest in Northern Liberties

Beer lovers can sample lagers, kôlsches, bocks and weizens in a historic venue when Bierfest returns to Northern Liberties next month after a two-year hiatus.

The 10th iteration of the festival, which highlights Pennsylvania brewers and German beers, takes places Saturday, Feb. 25 at the German Society of Pennsylvania's 19th century mansion.

Activities include Roller Derby arm wrestling, educational presentations, the "Home Sweet HomeBräu Taste-Off" and Berlin-style "Beerlesque" acts. There also will be live bluegrass music.

All beers being poured during the event are donated from participating Pennsylvania brewers, retailers, bars and German importers and distributors. Bierfest organizers are still welcoming local brewers who make German-style beers to participate. They are asked to email PhillyBierfest@gmail.com or call (215) 627-2332.

Tickets are on sale now online. General admission tickets are $59. There are "beerless" tickets for designated drivers and other non-drinkers for $25, and $79 VIP passes, which include early access and a keepsake item.

Ticket sales benefit three nonprofits: the German Society, Philly Roller Derby and Brewers of Pennsylvania.

German Society of Pennsylvania

611 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, PA 19123

Saturday, Feb. 252 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. | $59