Explore Fairmount Park and win prizes during a digital scavenger hunt this winter

Philadelphia residents looking to spend some time outdoors this winter can explore Fairmount Park during a six-week, digital self-guided scavenger hunt.

The Fairmount Park Conservancy is hosting WinTOUR, its annual scavenger hunt, from Saturday, Jan. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 26. The free scavenger hunt provides a fun, educational way for people of all ages to explore the 2,050 acres of trails, natural lands, historic landmarks and public art in the park during the coldest months of the year.

MORE: Celebrate MLK by writing poetry at the Museum of the American Revolution

Participants must register for the scavenger hunt using this Google form. The consent form will provide users with a unique game password. Then, they can download the GooseChase app and enter "Fairmount Park" to find the WinTOUR Scavenger Hunt, and enter the password to start playing.

On Saturday, Jan. 14, and each Monday afternoon through the end of the hunt, organizers will post 10 "missions" on GooseChase for participants to guide their journeys through the park. The game is organized around six geographical areas of the park, allowing participants to explore a different section each week.

The full list of locations can be found below.

• Week One: East River (Art Museum/Kelly Drive)

• Week Two: West River (MLK Drive)

• Week Three: Lower East Park (below Girard Avenue)

• Week Four: Lower West Park (Centennial District; below Montgomery Drive)

• Week Five: Upper East Park (above Girard Avenue)

• Week Six: Upper West Park (Belmont Plateau; above Montgomery Drive)

Each week, teams (or solo players) who complete all of the week's missions will be entered into a random drawing to receive a prize. For teams who take part in the full scavenger hunt, the Conservancy will offer prizes to the top three highest-scoring teams.

Sleuths should look out for a squirrel hidden on a burl — meaning a large bump on a tree trunk. Teams that find the hidden squirrel will win top prizes for the week.

Saturday, Jan. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023

All day | Free, registration required

Various locations in Fairmount Park

Philadelphia, PA 19131