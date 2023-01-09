More Events:

January 09, 2023

Celebrate MLK by writing poetry at the Museum of the American Revolution

Visitors also can listen to listen to a jazz ensemble put Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'Letter from a Birmingham Jail' to music and learn about early protests in the U.S.

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Museum of the American Revolution MLK Weekend Source3/Museum of the American Revolution

The Museum of the American Revolution is celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. from Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16, with jazz performances, poetry and discussions on early American protests.

The museum's events kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, with a special performance from the Philadelphia Jazz Project. The ensemble blends spoken word, singing and instrumental music in "Wait Means Never: A Musical Exploration of MLK's Letter from a Birmingham Jail." King's 1963 letter is a rumination of race, faith, community, justice and civil disobedience. 

The museum's events kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, with a special performance from the Philadelphia Jazz Project. The ensemble blends spoken word, singing and instrumental music in "Wait Means Never: A Musical Exploration of MLK's Letter from a Birmingham Jail." King's 1963 letter is a rumination of race, faith, community, justice and civil disobedience.  

MORE: Celebrate Lunar New Year at Penn Museum with a traditional lion dance and lantern crafts

Throughout the holiday weekend, visitors can learn about military camps and 18th century meeting houses in the museum's discovery center. There will be an activity based on the poetry of Phillis Wheatley, the first published African American female poet. 

Philly Jazz ProjectCourtesy of/Museum of the American Revolution

Philly Jazz Project will host 'Wait Means Never: A Musical Exploration of MLK's Letter from a Birmingham Jail,' on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. with spoken word, singing, and instrumental music.


Visitors also can learn about voting rights for women and people of color in New Jersey from 1776 to 1807, and share how they are carrying on King's mission of liberty and equality in the first-floor rotunda. 

At the roving discovery cart, visitors can learn about the way early Americans used boycotts, printed propaganda, violence and public demonstrations to advocate for important issues. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, they can listen to stories about early American protests and see images and replicas of historical objects.  

Tickets for MLK Weekend events are included with regular admission, which is $24 for adults and $19 for children. For more information about ticketing and programming, visit the museum's website

MLK Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution

Saturday, Jan. 14, to Monday, Jan. 16
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $19-24
Museum of the American Revolution
101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

