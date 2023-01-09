Celebrate MLK by writing poetry at the Museum of the American Revolution

The Museum of the American Revolution is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with a weekend filled with live music, poetry and educational programs focused on the history of voting rights, protests and civil rights in the United States.



The museum's events kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, with a special performance from the Philadelphia Jazz Project. The ensemble blends spoken word, singing and instrumental music in "Wait Means Never: A Musical Exploration of MLK's Letter from a Birmingham Jail." King's 1963 letter is a rumination of race, faith, community, justice and civil disobedience.

Throughout the holiday weekend, visitors can learn about military camps and 18th century meeting houses in the museum's discovery center. There will be an activity based on the poetry of Phillis Wheatley, the first published African American female poet.

Visitors also can learn about voting rights for women and people of color in New Jersey from 1776 to 1807, and share how they are carrying on King's mission of liberty and equality in the first-floor rotunda.

At the roving discovery cart, visitors can learn about the way early Americans used boycotts, printed propaganda, violence and public demonstrations to advocate for important issues. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, they can listen to stories about early American protests and see images and replicas of historical objects.

Tickets for MLK Weekend events are included with regular admission, which is $24 for adults and $19 for children. For more information about ticketing and programming, visit the museum's website.

Saturday, Jan. 14, to Monday, Jan. 16

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | $19-24

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St., Philadelphia, PA 19106