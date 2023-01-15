More Events:

January 15, 2023

Fairmount Park Conservancy to offer weekly indoor yoga classes in greenhouse, boathouse

Vinyasa will be led by professionals from Tula Yoga every Sunday from Jan. 22 through March 26

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Fairmount Park Conservancy is hosting its annual indoor yoga series, featuring classes every Sunday from Jan. 22 through March 26. The venue will alternate between the Horticulture Center's greenhouse and Fairmount Rowing Association's boathouse.

With the warmth and joy of the holidays over, the endless cold winter stretching out ahead can often seem bleak.

To combat these wintry blues, Fairmount Park Conservancy is hosting its annual indoor yoga series, featuring classes every Sunday from Jan. 22 through March 26. The venue will alternate between the Horticulture Center's greenhouse and Fairmount Rowing Association's boathouse.

"The Horticulture Center has a beautiful greenhouse," said John Sigmund, Public Programs Manager for Fairmount Parks Conservancy. "So for people that haven't been in that space ... It's great to get there and be immersed in that space, with a lot of luscious green plants, especially this time of year when everything's a little gray."

Classes on Jan. 22 and 29, Feb. 5 and 12 and March 26 will be held inside the Fairmount Park Horticultural Center's greenhouse, which is full of lush tropical plants.

"I think for a lot of people they say it feels like their cheapest and easiest Caribbean yoga retreat," Sigmund said.

Due to scheduling conflicts at the greenhouse, classes on Feb. 19 and 26 and March 5, 12 and 19 will be held at a new location, the brightly lit banquet hall of the historic Fairmount Rowing Association on Boathouse Row.

Each attendee should bring their own yoga mat, drinks, snacks and possibly a towel to place under the mat for extra padding. The classes are appropriate for adults and mature adolescents. Minors must be ticketed and accompanied by a guardian.

The hour-long, all-level vinyasa yoga classes will be led by a rotating group of instructors from Tula Yoga. Both indoor venues are spacious and full of light, offering different experiences than tightly-packed small indoor studios.

Interested participants should book their spot soon — The classes are capped at 60 people, and many of the dates are selling out quickly. 

Tickets are pay-what-you-can and can be purchased for either $10, $15 or $20. The money raised supports Philadelphia's parks.

Fairmount Park Conservancy Winter Indoor Yoga Series

Sundays, Jan. 22 through March 26
10 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Tickets start at $10
Horticulture Center
100 N Horticultural Dr 
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Fairmount Rowing Association
2 Boathouse Row
Philadelphia, PA 19130

