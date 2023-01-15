Fairmount Park Conservancy to offer weekly indoor yoga classes in greenhouse, boathouse

With the warmth and joy of the holidays over, the endless cold winter stretching out ahead can often seem bleak.

To combat these wintry blues, Fairmount Park Conservancy is hosting its annual indoor yoga series, featuring classes every Sunday from Jan. 22 through March 26. The venue will alternate between the Horticulture Center's greenhouse and Fairmount Rowing Association's boathouse.

"The Horticulture Center has a beautiful greenhouse," said John Sigmund, Public Programs Manager for Fairmount Parks Conservancy. "So for people that haven't been in that space ... It's great to get there and be immersed in that space, with a lot of luscious green plants, especially this time of year when everything's a little gray."

Classes on Jan. 22 and 29, Feb. 5 and 12 and March 26 will be held inside the Fairmount Park Horticultural Center's greenhouse, which is full of lush tropical plants.



"I think for a lot of people they say it feels like their cheapest and easiest Caribbean yoga retreat," Sigmund said.



Due to scheduling conflicts at the greenhouse, classes on Feb. 19 and 26 and March 5, 12 and 19 will be held at a new location, the brightly lit banquet hall of the historic Fairmount Rowing Association on Boathouse Row.

Each attendee should bring their own yoga mat, drinks, snacks and possibly a towel to place under the mat for extra padding. The classes are appropriate for adults and mature adolescents. Minors must be ticketed and accompanied by a guardian.

The hour-long, all-level vinyasa yoga classes will be led by a rotating group of instructors from Tula Yoga. Both indoor venues are spacious and full of light, offering different experiences than tightly-packed small indoor studios.

Interested participants should book their spot soon — The classes are capped at 60 people, and many of the dates are selling out quickly.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can and can be purchased for either $10, $15 or $20. The money raised supports Philadelphia's parks.

Horticulture Center

100 N Horticultural Dr

Philadelphia, PA 19131

Fairmount Rowing Association

2 Boathouse Row

Philadelphia, PA 19130



Sundays, Jan. 22 through March 2610 a.m. to 11 a.m. | Tickets start at $10