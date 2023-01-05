Dine on a five-course meal to raise funds for FarmerJawn's 123-acre project in West Chester

Christa Barfield, the owner and operator of FarmerJawn Agriculture, is leasing 123 acres of Westtown School's land beginning this month through a partnership with the West Chester-based school.

To raise money for the organic farming, agricultural education and farm market projects she plans to undertake at the site, the Philadelphia-based farmer is launching "Triumph," a set of fundraiser dinners. The series kicks off on Sunday, Jan. 22, when local chef Tonii Hicks will prepare a five-course meal for guests.

The event, which seats 80 people, will take place at the Westtown School greenhouse, starting at 3 p.m. with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner at 4 p.m.

Guests will begin with hors d’oeuvres, including endive boats with red beet hummus, ground beef meat pies and sweet potato croquettes. For dinner, patrons will enjoy beet crudo, carrot soup, grilled octopus and chicken roulade. A vegetarian menu will also be available.

Hicks, a Philadelphia native who has been involved in the city's restaurant industry for over a decade, will also be making her signature "Sock-It-To-Me" bars. The delicacy is a pound cake with pecan frangipane and coffee chantilly.

Wine will be provided by Wayvine Winery & Vineyard, a Chester County winemaker. Dancing and music will also be part of the evening.

“Now that the new farm lease started, it’s time to get to work,” Barfield said in a release. “I’m so excited to introduce this new dinner series at Westtown School, which we are kicking off with the incredibly talented Tonii Hicks. Our heated greenhouse will be a perfect location for food, drinks, music, dancing and an overall fun and educational night for everyone in attendance.”

Tickets cost $250 per person, and can be purchased online. A portion of the dinner proceeds will go towards providing 100 families with memberships to FarmerJawn's community-supported agriculture (CSA) initiative.

Each month, the "Triumph" series will showcase a different chef and local beverage company.



1225 E Street Rd, West Chester, PA 19382





Sunday, Jan. 223 p.m. | $250