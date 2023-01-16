Grab lunch or dinner from trendy eateries during Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

Foodies can rejoice as Northern Liberties Restaurant Week is returning a little earlier than usual this year.

Typically held in the spring, the annual two-week celebration was moved to help support restaurants through the colder months. This year, visitors can find deals on lunch and dinner at the neighborhood's most popular restaurants and bars from Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Feb. 5.

Each restaurant will offer two or more lunch courses for $10 or $15 and three or more dinner courses for $15, $25 and $40. While the goal of the two-week event is to encourage more people to dine in, there will also be options for takeout and delivery. Patrons should be on the lookout for specialty menu items, cocktail pairings and heated outdoor seating.

Northern Liberties has a wide selection of cuisines to choose from, including Vietnamese, Armenian, Italian, American, Chinese, Thai and Mexican.

Each restaurant's special prix fixe menu is available through the Restaurant Week website. Reservations are required, and can be made through the website or by contacting each spot individually. Check out a full list of participating restaurants below.

• Añejo Philly

• Apricot Stone

• Baan Thai Thai Cuisine

• Bagels and Co.

• Bourbon and Branch

• Cantina Dos Segundos

• D'Olivia EVOO Pizza & Grill

• El Camino Real

• Figo Ristorante

• Figo Pizzeria

• Hello Vietnam Asian Bistro

• Heritage

• Hikari Sushi

• Jerry's Bar

• Las Cazuelas

• North Bowl

• Nourish Cafe

• Pera Turkish Cuisine

• SET NoLibs

• Standard Tap

• The Shake Seafood

• The Winston

• Urban Village Brewing Company

"Come out and celebrate our diverse food options with Northern Liberties Restaurant Week this January," said Kris Kennedy, executive director of the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District. "Most eateries are still recovering from COVID disruptions and rising food costs, so this is a big and important two weeks for them. If you've ever wanted to try one of the places on this year's list, now is the time!"

Jan. 27 through Feb. 5, 2023

All day | Lunch $10-$15 | Dinner, $15, 25 or $40

Various locations in Northern Liberties

Philadelphia, PA 19123