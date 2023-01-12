Strip down to your underwear for charity during one-mile Cupid's Undie Run

Runners can leave their pants at home if they're planning to sign up for the Cupid's Undie Run at Xfinity Live! next month.

More than 15,000 people are expected to strip down to their skivvies in cities across the country this February to help find a cure for neurofibromatosis, a group of genetic disorders that can cause tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord and nerve tissue.

Philly's charity run will be held at Xfinity Live! from 11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. Participants can dress down to nearly nothing and head into the entertainment venue for food, drinks and music to warm up before heading out into the cold for the mile-long run.

Registration for individual runners is $40. Other participants can find a team to join or create one of their own. The team that raises the most money for the Children's Tumor Foundation will be celebrated at a party hosted at Xfinity Live! once the run is complete.

Neurofibromatosis affects one in 3,000 births, which translates to more than 2.5 million people worldwide. Anyone can be born with the disorder, and it impacts everyone differently. The chronic condition can lead to blindness, deafness, bone abnormalities, disfigurement, learning challenges, disabling pain or cancer.

While there is no cure for neurofibromatosis, the Children's Tumor Foundation and the Cupid's Undie Run, now in its 14th year, have made the cause more visible and contributed millions in funding for research on the disease.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023

11:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. | Registration $40

Xfinity Live!

1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19148