A collection of hate mail from our dumpster fire series

This past week, all week long, we published 10 reasons each of the NFC East teams will be a dumpster fire in 2022, in which we pointed out the biggest flaws of each team heading into the season. In case you missed it, you can catch up here:

🔥 DUMPSTER FIRE SERIES 🔥

Cowboys | Giants | Commanders | Eagles

The series drew a lot of emails, as it does every year. However, this year, I received more positive emails than I ever have. In recent years, Giants fans have been the whiniest fan base in the NFC East, by far. They still are, but based on the number of supportive emails I received from them, it seems that they have finally reached the point that they are no longer willing to defend their team. Many communicated that they are deserving of harsh criticism, even if from a Philly writer, lol. As we detailed in their dumpster fire piece, 2021 was a really rough year for the Giants, as it was one embarrassment after the next:

Joe Judge's challenge of a non-challengeable play. The offsides call that allowed Washington a second chance at a game-winning field goal. Jason Garrett demanding the media to call him "coach." Kenny Golladay yelling at Garrett on the sidelines. The owner kicking over trash cans in the press box after a loss. The free medium sodas. Judge's epic press conference rant in which he claimed the Giants "aren't some clown show," and that players around the league were begging to play for him. The double QB sneaks from inside their own 5 yard line.

I guess it makes sense that this was finally the year that many of them broke. Researching and laying out those above incidents were the most fun part of writing the series this year, by the way.

Anyway, as always, people did get mad, too. So let's show those, with grammar and spelling errors uncorrected.

"nobody cares Jimmy outside of Philadelphia."



#JimmyRebuttal: This email was from an account shared by two people named Jodi and Jason. The subject line said "Skins," so I guess they're hanging onto the team's old, racist name. I asked if it was Jodi or Jason emailing me, or if they take turns typing each individual letter in all their emails. He replied:

"Jason. your a funny guy. I could have written more. I decided not to. didn't read your entire article cuz it's just a hate article. and you're right. can't stand philly...."

Jason took the time to email me, but opted against including his sickest burns.

"Hey Jimmy. Your just a typical Philly prick. Obnoxious overstated blow-hard. Come tour NY trophy case anytime and gaze at the (4) Lombardis"



#JimmyRebuttal: I feel like elementary schools should have a class dedicated to the use of "your" and "you're." Just spend an entire year on it.

"Remember last time you made an accurate prediction, YA Tittle was Giants QB😁😁😁😁!"



#JimmyRebuttal: Well I have to admit I got owned here.

"F*** you."

#JimmyRebuttal: "I'm not sure if this was in response to one of the dumpster fire articles or something else, but we'll include it here."

"The Giants have more class in their fingernail than you have in your entire body."

#JimmyRebuttal: Wait, the Giants, organizationally speaking, has fingers?