More News:

September 30, 2019

Sen. Cory Booker stays in presidential primary race by raising $1.7 million in a week

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
2020 Presidential Race Fundraising
Cory Booker fundraising Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, met the $1.7 million fundraising goal he had set for his campaign a day before the third quarter ended, he announced.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker will stay in the race for the Democratic nomination for president after his campaign met its goal to raise at least $1.7 million before the end of the year's third quarter.

Booker's campaign had released a memo on Sept. 21 stating unless it could raise the money by Sept. 30, the U.S. senator's bid for the White House would not be sustainable. Within four days, the campaign was within 59% of its goal.

Just as important, Booker's fundraising total qualifies him for the next Democratic National Committee debate on Oct. 15 on CNN.

MORE: Philly mobster movie, 'The Irishman,' scores perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Booker announced on Sunday, one day before the fundraising deadline, that his campaign had met its goal. The money raised will be used for ballot access and hiring staff, according to the Associated Press

"I'm staying in this race — and I'm in it to win," Booker said on Monday in a statement. "But this won’t be the last mountain we have to climb on our way to the nomination — we have a lot more money to raise to continue being competitive with the better-funded campaigns in this race."

Polls show Booker trails far behind the top three candidates: former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. CNN released polling information for South Carolina and Nevada on Sunday, showing how tight the race is becoming between the top three contenders. 

In Nevada, Sanders and Biden are tied at 22% with Warren following at 18%. In South Carolina, Biden leads among with 37% of voters, while Warren and Bernie comes in second and third, respectively, at 16% and 11%.

Booker is polling at 2% in both of those states.

Sanders' campaign received the most donations during the second quarter, which ended in July. He received $25.7 million in contributions; Pete Buttigieg followed with $24.9 million; Biden came in third with $22 million, and Warren had raised $19.2 million. 

In the second quarter, Booker raised $4.5 million, which was lower than his first quarter contributions of $7.9 million. 

Along with Booker the following candidates have qualified for the next Democratic debate: Biden, Sanders, Warren, Buttigieg, Tom Steyer, Andrew Yang, Julian Castro, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen, Amy Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke.  

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more 2020 Presidential Race Fundraising New Jersey Presidential Campaign Presidential Election Philadelphia Elizabeth Warren Joe Biden Bernie Sanders

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: If (or when) the Phillies fire Kapler, who should take over as manager?
Kapler-Middleton_092919_usat

Transportation

One NJ Transit train named 'worst commuter train in America' by New York Times
NJ Transit worst america

Health Insurance

Insurers test new way to cut maternity care costs
Maternity Care Bundled Insurance payments

Eagles

What they're saying: Whether it's Jalen Ramsey or someone else, Eagles need cornerback help
Eagles-CB-options_092819_usat

TV

'SNL' premiere dives deep into politics, host Woody Harrelson takes on Joe Biden
SNL sketch Woody Harrelson Joe Biden

Festivals

Old City Fest is a seven-hour street party in the historic neighborhood
Old City Fest 2019

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved