June 23, 2023

Crave Montco Month returns with July deals on dinners, drinks and desserts

41 Montgomery County restaurants, breweries, bakeries and distilleries are taking part in the promotion

Maggie Mancini
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Crave Montco Month Provided Image/Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board

Crave Montco Month returns to 41 participating locations from July 1-31 with deals and discounts on food and drinks throughout Montgomery County.

Foodies and alcohol enthusiasts can rejoice as Crave Montco Month, a summer promotion aimed at supporting restaurants and drink producers throughout Montgomery County, returns with deals and specialty menu items next month.

The Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board is bringing back the month-long celebration for its third year, from Saturday, July 1 through Monday, July 31. 41 locations are slated to participate with more expected to be announced before the end of June.

MORE: This year's Chinese Lantern Festival features a dragon tunnel and fortune-telling wall

Crave Montco Month features family-friendly independent businesses, large chain restaurants and hidden gems in each Montgomery County town. Deals include a percentage off of the total bill, free dessert or drink items and buy one, get one free promotions.

Patrons are encouraged to download the Montco Makers Passport, a free mobile pass that guides people to breweries, distilleries and craft beverage producers. Passport users can check in during their visit and be entered to win cash prizes and gift certificates.

Participating restaurants are able to choose their own discount to use, whether it's 10% off cocktails at Five Saints Distilling in Norristown or complimentary cinnamon bun pancakes at Annamarie's Place in Royersford. The map below lists participants, though guests should contact restaurants directly for details on deals.

"Valley Forge and Montgomery County boast some of the best dining options in the region," said Mike Bowman, president and CEO of the Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board. "Crave Montco is our opportunity to shine a spotlight on the over 1,600 restaurants that call our region home, from favorite chain brands in King of Prussia to independent eateries and cafes in quaint towns like Ardmore, Skippack, and Pottstown."

For more information about the month-long promotion, visit Crave Montco Month's official website.

Crave Montco Month

July 1-31, 2023
All day | Pay-as-you-go
41 restaurants in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Montco King of Prussia Pottstown Ardmore Valley Forge Wyndmoor Ambler West Conshohocken Norristown Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board Skippack Conshohocken Royersford

Limited - Ice Cube Ocean Resort

Ice Cube is coming to Ocean Casino Resort in July
Limited - University Place Main

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home

