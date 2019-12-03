More News:

December 03, 2019

Vox Media shuts down Curbed Philly, other local sites

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Vox Media will shut down Curbed Philly and three other Curbed sites by the end of 2019.

One of Philadelphia's top resources for news on urban development and real estate has been shut down.

Vox Media, owner of the multi-city Curbed blog, announced late last month that the sites in Philadelphia, New Orleans, Seattle and Washington, D.C., have all ceased publishing, The Wrap reported. The Curbed brand launched in New York City in 2004 and expanded to Philly in 2012. The sites were acquired by Vox Media in 2013. 

Curbed Philly editor Anna Merriman confirmed on Twitter that the publication had been shut down and thanked readers for their support during her time there.






Melissa Romero, who edited the site prior to Merriman, also tweeted about the closure of Curbed Philly.

The closure of the Curbed sites comes not long after Vox Media acquired New York Media — former owner of New York magazine and The Cut, among other publications — in a deal earlier this year. Executives said the acquisition would not impact existing sites at the time of the deal, according to The New York Times

Vox also owns The Verge, Eater and SB Nation blogs. Eater Philly has not been impacted the closure of Curbed Philly. 

“Curbed is sharpening its focus to deliver content where our audiences are most engaged and on the topics they are craving — real estate, shopping, and design,” a Vox spokesperson told The Wrap. “We’ll be expanding Austin and Boston into full time sites, while sunsetting our city sites in Washington D.C., Seattle, New Orleans, and Philadelphia."

