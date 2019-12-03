Vox Media shuts down Curbed Philly, other local sites

One of Philadelphia's top resources for news on urban development and real estate has been shut down.

Vox Media, owner of the multi-city Curbed blog, announced late last month that the sites in Philadelphia, New Orleans, Seattle and Washington, D.C., have all ceased publishing, The Wrap reported. The Curbed brand launched in New York City in 2004 and expanded to Philly in 2012. The sites were acquired by Vox Media in 2013.