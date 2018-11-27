More News:

November 27, 2018

Delaware Memorial Bridge tolls might be on the rise in March

The Delaware River and Bay Authority says the increase would help fund future projects

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Transportation Cars
Delaware Memorial Bridge Screenshot/Google Street View

The Delaware Memorial Bridge, facing Delaware.

Tolls on the Delaware Memorial Bridge could rise to $5 starting in March.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority has announced two upcoming public hearings on Tuesday to discuss the potential bridge toll increases. The current bridge toll is $4 and is paid by drivers traveling from New Jersey to Delaware.

The first public hearing about the potential increase will take place on Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Vincent A. Julia Center; the second will take place Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Salem Community College David Performing Arts Theatre.

In a release, the DRBA said the increase is necessary because “future revenues will be inadequate” for the DRBA to fund essential infrastructure projects over the next five years.

“We are in the fifth year of a 10 year complete overhaul of the Delaware Memorial Bridge, which is dictated by its age, condition, operating environment and heavy volume of usage,” DRBA Executive Director Tom Cook said in the release.

“Among the components of this overhaul are a ship collision protection system, suspender rope (vertical cable) replacement, major steelwork repairs, paint removal and re-coating and a bridge deck repair. All of these projects are necessary to ensure public safety and uninterrupted traffic flow.”

The DRBA estimates infrastructure projects over the next five years will cost more than $440 million.

This past weekend, the bridge was shut down for eight and a half hours because of a gas leak at a New Castle chemical plant.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Transportation Cars Delaware Vehicles Bridges Infrastructure Philadelphia South Jersey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Flyers

Who will be Flyers next GM following Ron Hextall's ouster?
1126_Ron_Francis_USAT

City Hall

Power outage in City Hall causes evacuation, closes for the day
Carroll - City Hall Center Square

Celebrities

Bam Margera's West Chester 'Castle Bam' continues renovations for Airbnb
bam margera house airbnb

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Eagles season is saved (for now), and Markelle Fultz needs to be gone ASAP
112618_Eagles-Sixers_usat

Volunteering

The charity-driven Giving Tuesday is tomorrow — here's what you need to know
charity-giving-tuesday-pexels

Holiday

Devil's Den kicks off the holiday season with annual fireplace party
devil's den fire place

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.