November 27, 2018

Here's what items sold big during Amazon's record-breaking Cyber Monday

It was, once again, a record-breaking weekend for the company

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Amazon Photo courtesy/Amazon

Amazon announced on Nov. 5 that all customers would be offered free shipping with no minimum purchase during the holiday season.

Amazon sold more than 180 million items over Thanksgiving weekend, including its biggest ever shopping day on Cyber Monday.

The online retail did not disclose a day-by-day breakdown of how its Black Friday sales went, nor specific revenue numbers for the five-day weekend, though Cyber Monday has traditionally been a big day for Amazon sales.

In a statement released Tuesday, Amazon said, "Monday was once again the single biggest shopping day in the company’s history with more products ordered worldwide than any other day." 

Amazon also said consumers bought "millions more products" over the five-day shopping period compared to the same time in 2017.

So, what were people buying? For Amazon Prime members, one of the top-selling items was Christmas lights.

For Prime members and other shoppers alike, Cyber Monday saw a handful of popular products across the board. Amazon reported some of its best-selling items included Michelle Obama's autobiography "Becoming," the Amazon Echo Dot, and AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity. "Becoming" was also a top-selling item from Amazon Books over the entire weekend.

Despite touting its high sales volume, Amazon also claimed that sales by small and medium-sized businesses worldwide grew by more than 20 percent year-over-year. No specific numbers were disclosed.

