The charity-driven Giving Tuesday is tomorrow — here's what you need to know

The days following Thanksgiving are fully booked. From Black Friday to Small Business Saturday to Cyber Monday, there seems to be a common thread — consumption.

The Tuesday immediately following Thanksgiving, however, is all about the opposite. Giving Tuesday this week is dedicated to the act of giving on a global scale and serves as an unofficial start to the charitable season, which often coincides with the holidays. The movement encourages people to donate their time, a gift or the power of a voice in their local community.

GIVING TUESDAY, NOV. 27



Want to participate in the global day of giving? GivingTuesday.org has a toolkit to help you.



The website can also help you find organizations, charities, events and more in your own community.



Entering its seventh year, this global day of giving is fueled by the power of social media and collaboration:

“#GivingTuesday harnesses the potential of social media and the generosity of people around the world to bring about real change in their communities; it provides a platform for them to encourage the donation of time, resources and talents to address local challenges. It also brings together the collective power of a unique blend of partners— nonprofits, civic organizations, businesses and corporations, as well as families and individuals—to encourage and amplify small acts of kindness. As a global movement, #GivingTuesday unites countries around the world by sharing our capacity to care for and empower one another.”

To get involved is simple: you can make a donation to your favorite local charity, volunteer at a local homeless shelter or even finally get around to donating that bag of old clothes — every act counts.

But if you’re new to the world of nonprofits, charities and volunteering, it can seem daunting. But don’t worry, there are plenty of resources out there to help direct you to where your time, money or skills — utilizing your skills and education for pro bono work definitely counts as giving! — can be put to use right here in Philly, provided by the Giving Tuesday organization here. Additionally, you can search for local organizations by category — including nonprofits, foundations, faith-based organizations and more — closest to you here.

Or, you can peruse a list of 70-plus Philadelphia nonprofits that would be great to get involved with this Giving Tuesday here.