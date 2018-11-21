Philly retailer United by Blue is trying to raise $20,000 for the California wildfires

Philadelphia-based retailer United by Blue is helping shoppers get a head start on #GivingTuesday with a new product designed with the recent California wildfires in mind.

United by Blue, which specializes in eco-friendly apparel, camp gear, and home goods, released a new California mug in line with its other enamel mugs and candles. As the latest numbers count 89 dead and still more than 400 missing due to the wildfires, all proceeds of the $20 mug will go directly to the California Community Foundation's Wildfire Relief Fund.

The retailer is making a total 1,000 mugs with the hope to make a $20,000 donation next week.

"Our hearts are broken for all who have lost their lives, loved ones, or homes," the company said in a blog post.

"We are inspired and grateful for the selfless efforts of all the first responders, volunteers, and firefighters who are working tirelessly each and every day in the face of tragedy to save these communities from continued destruction."

Learn more about donating to the Wildfire Relief Fund here.

