DeVonta Smith, Celtics fan, tells his own charity softball Twitter account to 'chill out' with Sixers love

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has earned his stripes in Philly as a big play, clutch competitor through his first two seasons in the NFL.

There's nothing not to love about Smith's game and personality, except for one minor trifle — that he's a fan of the Boston Celtics. When Smith was drafted by the Eagles in 2021, he told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark that it would be tough to shake him from his NBA team of choice.

"You can for sure get me to the game, but convert me?" Smith said. "I don't know about that one."

In February, in front of a roaring Philly crowd, Smith rang the ceremonial bell at the Wells Fargo Center when the 76ers faced the Celtics in a regular season game.