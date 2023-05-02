More Culture:

May 02, 2023

DeVonta Smith, Celtics fan, tells his own charity softball Twitter account to 'chill out' with Sixers love

The page for the Eagles star's annual philanthropic event in Allentown trolled him after Philly took a 1-0 lead over Boston in the NBA's Eastern Conference Semifinals

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Social Media Sixers
DeVonta Smith Sixers Celtics Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Eagles star DeVonta Smith rang the bell for the Philadlephia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center before a loss against Boston, even though he's a proud Celtics fan. On Monday night, Smith joked about the tension between playing in Philly and rooting for Boston's NBA team.

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith has earned his stripes in Philly as a big play, clutch competitor through his first two seasons in the NFL.

There's nothing not to love about Smith's game and personality, except for one minor trifle — that he's a fan of the Boston Celtics. When Smith was drafted by the Eagles in 2021, he told NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark that it would be tough to shake him from his NBA team of choice.

"You can for sure get me to the game, but convert me?" Smith said. "I don't know about that one."

In February, in front of a roaring Philly crowd, Smith rang the ceremonial bell at the Wells Fargo Center when the 76ers faced the Celtics in a regular season game. 

MORE NEWS: Vintage James Harden gives Sixers chance to steal series from Boston

And then, after Boston's 110-107 victory on a Jayson Tatum game-winner, the Celtics star autographed and gave his jersey to Smith.

Remember this rendezvous? 

DeVonta Smith TatumEric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

DeVonta Smith gets an autographed jersey from Celtics star Jayson Tatum on Feb. 25 at the Wells Fargo Center.


It was a little different on Monday night, when the Sixers dug out a thrilling, 119-115 road victory over the Celtics — without Joel Embiid — in Game One of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Smith was tweeting about the game during the night, this time showing a bit more support for the Sixers, at least in the sense that he appreciated their grit. When some fans playfully got on Smith's case, he said he'll be happy regardless of who wins the series, but he's staying true to the Celtics.

At around the same time as these tweets, another Twitter account for the DeVonta Smith Celebrity Softball Game poked fun at the Heisman Trophy winner with an enthusiastic "Go Sixers!!!" tweet. Smith responded, joking that the person who manages the account needs to take it easy.

Huge props to the person who runs that Twitter page. Just an amazing troll job. 

Smith's celebrity softball game is entering its second year in the Lehigh Valley, where it will be held at Coca Cola Park in Allentown on Saturday, June 7. The philanthropic event brings together Eagles players and others from around the NFL to put on a show with a home run derby and a seven-inning game. Last year's event featured Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Darius Slay, Micah Parsons, Jaylen Waddle, Dallas Goedert and more.

The Sixers have a 1-0 lead over Boston in what figures to be a classic slugfest of a series. Keep an eye on Smith's Twitter account for a little entertainment on the side of the upcoming games. Maybe, if the Sixers can take care of business, Tatum will be free to suit up for Smith's softball game next month.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Social Media Sixers Philadelphia Devonta Smith Eagles Celtics NBA NBA Playoffs

Videos

Featured

Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Discover new wines, eat delicious food, and enjoy live entertainment at the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Purchased - A maintained home in spring

Economic factors that can positively impact your home search this spring

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA to close 10 subway stations for upcoming weekend cleanings
SEPTA station cleaning

Sponsored

Attend the Third Annual Down and Derby Wine Festival
Limited - Down andDerby Wine Festival

Health News

General Mills recalls Gold Medal flour due to salmonella contamination
Gold Medal Flour recall

Eagles

The Eagles' remaining holes to fill, post-draft, and who can fill them
050223PatrickQueen

Food & Drink

PLCB to hold online lottery for 3,919 bottles of rare whiskeys
PLCB liquor lotterty

Food & Drink

Drink beer and play with pups at launch party celebrating Dock Street's IPA collaboration with PAWS
paws dock street brewery

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved