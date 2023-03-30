Order a free appetizer or dessert during Dine Latino Restaurant Week

Foodies can enjoy deals on some of the best Latino cuisine in the Philadelphia region next week.

Twenty-five restaurants are participating in Dine Latino Restaurant Week, which runs April 3-7. The biannual event was founded in 2020 by the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce as a way to support businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anyone who purchases two dinner entrées at any of the restaurants will receive a free appetizer or dessert. The deals apply to people dining in the restaurants and those ordering takeout or delivery, but they only are available at dinner.

Participating restaurants include El Merkury, a Central American street food spot in Center City helmed by Sofia De Leon. The restaurant, located just minutes from the Mutter Museum, sells taquitos, tostados and a variety of specialty churros. There's also a second El Merkury location within Reading Terminal Market.

Casa Mexico, a dine-in off-shoot of James Beard Award-winning Chef Cristina Martinez's South Philly Barbacoa, also is participating. The taco spot at 1134 S. Ninth St. features an a la carte menu of traditional Mexican dishes like ceviche de camarones, chile relleno and mole rojo con pollo.

The full list of participating restaurants can be found below.

• Alma Del Mar, South Philly

• Alta Cocina Restaurant, Feltonville

• Adelita Taqueria & Restaurant, South Philly

• Arepa Grub Spot, South Philly

• Boricua Restaurant, Northern Liberties

• Brazas BBQ Chicken, South Philly

• Casa Mexico, South Philly

• Cafe Con Leche, Newtown, Bucks County

• Taqueria Morales, South Philly

• El Merkury, Center City

• El Chingon Philly, South Philly

• El Provocon, Mayfair

• Queen & Rook Game Cafe, South Philly

• South Street Souvlaki, Society Hill

• Si Taqueria, Point Breeze

• Las Bugambilias, Old City

• Las Cazuelas BYOB, Northern Liberties

• La Ingrata, Camden, New Jersey

• La Roma Restaurant, Port Richmond

• Los Taquitos de Puebla, South Philly

• Los Cuatro Soles, Point Breeze

• Margie's Cuisine, Aston, Delaware County

• H&B Peruvian Ford at New York Style Deli, Drexel Hill, Delaware County

• Izlas Latin Cuisine, Fairhill

• Picanha Brazilian Steakhouse, Center City

For more information about Dine Latino Restaurant Week, visit the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's website.



