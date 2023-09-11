Dine Latino Restaurant Week returns with free appetizers and desserts at dozens of Philly eateries

Enjoy a ceviche or tres leches cake on the house when a Latin dining promotion returns to Philadelphia next week.

Dine Latino Restaurant Week runs from Tuesday, Sept. 18 through Friday, Sept. 22 at participating eateries in Philly and surrounding areas. During the promotion, diners can claim a free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two dinner entrées. Takeout and pickup options are available, and reservations are encouraged.

On Sept. 21 from 6-8 p.m., cookbook author and chef Ronit Treatman and artist Liliana Ines Friesel Elkouss will curate a Latin American-Jewish chef's tasting. The two will cook and tell stories about their culinary endeavors at La Cucina at the Market (1206 Arch St.). Tickets are $100 each.

The upcoming restaurant week marks its seventh iteration after beginning in 2020 to support Latino-owned businesses during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The promotion last ran in April.

The following 25 restaurants are participating, and more are expected to be announced:

• Adelita Taqueria (1108 S 9th St.)

• Alma del Mar (1007 S 9. St.)

• Alta Cocina (2460 N 5th St.)

• Amigos Restaurant (6700 Rising Sun Ave.)

• Arepa (1112 S 9th St.)

• Bueno Vista (767 S 9th St.)

• Cafe Con Leche (16 S State St., Newton)

• El Sabor De Mi Tierra (1501 S 26th St.)

• El Sarape (970 DeKalb Pk., Blue Bell)

• Frida Cantina (1000 Wolf St.)

• H&B New York Style Deli (3905 State Rd., Drexel Hill)

• Izlas Latin Cuisine (2725 N American St.)

• Juana Tamale (1941 E Passyunk Ave.)

• Kocinao (7226 Frankford Ave.)

• La Ingrata (1999 Federal St., Camden)

• La Roma (2620 E Allegheny Ave.)

• Los Sarapes (17 Moyer Rd., Chalfont)

• Los Sarapes (1101 Horsham Rd. Ambler)

• Margie's Cuisine (880 Baltimore Pk., Chadds Ford)

• Mole Poblano (1144 S 9th St.)

• Plaza Garibaldi (935 Washington Ave.)

• Queen & Rook Game Cafe (607 S 2nd St.)

• Si Taqueria (1500 Federal St.)

• South Street Souvlaki (509 South St.)

• Taqueria Morales (1429 Jackson St.)

