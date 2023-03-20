More News:

March 20, 2023

Bucks County man dies after boat capsizes in lake

Dominic Testani, 18, recently graduated from Central Bucks West and was planning to enter the military

By Michael Tanenbaum
Dominic Testani, 18, of Doylestown died Sunday in a boating accident on Lake Henry in Wayne County, Pennsylvania.

A recent high school graduate in Bucks County died Sunday after his rowboat capsized on Lake Henry in northern Pennsylvania, authorities said. Two other people survived.

Dominic Testani, 18, of Doylestown, was pulled from the water following an hours-long search of the lake near Scranton in Wayne County. 

The boat overturned around 1:30 a.m., prompting friends in the area to assist in the rescue effort until first responders arrived. The other two passengers were able to make it to safety, but Testani's body was not found until after 9 a.m., Doylestown Patch reported.

Testani graduated early from Central Bucks West High School in January and was preparing to enter the military.

"(Dominic) was a beloved friend, teammate, and classmate. We share in the loss with his family and stand ready to support everyone affected by this tragedy," Central Bucks County School District said in a statement.

The school district has made counselors available to students, parents, staff and faculty this week.

"As our team mourns with the Testani family, we find a sense of comfort in knowing that we are here for one another, and we are grateful for the support that has always characterized the Central Bucks Community," the school district said.

